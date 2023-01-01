Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Raut predicts political shift in 2024, says, 'If Rahul Gandhi's aura continues....'

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "The year 2022 has given Rahul Gandhi's leadership a new shine and aura. If things remain the same in 2023, we may see a political shift in 2024 (general elections)." Raut also warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to sow 'seeds of haters and divisiveness.'
     

    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that last year gave a new 'aura' to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's leadership, and if that trend continues in 2023, the country might see a political change in the next general elections, on Sunday, January 1, 2023. 

    In his weekly column Rokhtok in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut also warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to sow 'seeds of haters and divisiveness.' According to Raut, the Ram Temple issue has been resolved, and no votes are required. 

    "Hence, a new 'love jihad' angle is being explored. Is this 'love jihad' weapon used to win elections and instil fear among Hindus?" Raut asked. Referring to the death of actor Tunish Sharma last month and the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, Raut said that these were cases of 'love jihad' but that no woman, regardless of community or religion, should face atrocities. 

    Additionally, Raut said they hope the country will be free of fear by 2023. "Right now, it's power politics. I hope Rahul Gandhi's yatra is successful and achieves its goal," he added. 

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi began the Bharat Jood Yatra, a mass contact initiative, on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, and it is expected to end this month in Srinagar.

    He continued that Prime Minister Modi said, 'we need to do away with the narrow-minded attitude.' However, this attitude has grown during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule, Raut claimed. 

    "Today's rulers don't want to acknowledge the existence and rights of opposition parties," he said. Raut also claimed that dividing Hindus and Muslims would lead to a new partition. "Modi and Shah must avoid sowing seeds of hatred and division," he added. 

    The BJP's agenda is to awaken Hindus, but this does not mean creating hatred and division in society, Raut said, targeting the government while claiming that unemployment and price increases have been brushed aside.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
