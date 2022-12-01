Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder case: Officials complete Aaftab Poonawalla's narco test, kept under observation

    It is reported that Aaftab underwent a general check-up to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heart beat before taking the narco test.

    Shraddha murder case: Officials complete Aaftab Poonawalla's narco test, kept under observation
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Officials on Thursday (December 1) said that Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla underwent a narco analysis test for almost two hours at a Rohini hospital as part of the ongoing investigation in the case,. They also said that Poonawalla's narco test was completely successful and his health was absolutely fine.

    They said Poonawalla reached Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8:40 am and the narco test started around 10 am. After the test, he was kept under observation.

    News agency PTI reported that Aaftab underwent a general check-up to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heart beat before taking the narco test.

    A consent form with complete details of Poonawalla and the team conducting his narco test was read out to him as part of the procedure.

    After he signed the form, the narco analysis procedure was started, the official said. Narco analysis involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anesthesia.

    In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

    Investigating agencies use this test after other pieces of evidence do not provide a clear picture of a case. The Delhi Police earlier said it sought Poonawalla's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.

    The Supreme Court has ruled that narco-analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

    Also, statements made during this test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances when the bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

    Aaftab Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

    (With inputs from PTI)

