'Congress never believed in Ram': PM Modi takes a dig at Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' comment

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing a rally in Gujarat, Mallikarjun Kharge asked whether PM Modi has 100 heads as he is the face of all elections -- be it the civic election or the assembly election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 1) took a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "Ravan" comment and said there is a competition going on inside the party on who can abuse Modi more.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Gujarat's Kalol, PM Modi said, "The competition is on who can abuse Modi more, who can deliver the most stinging attack. Kalol will go to polls on December 5 for the second phase as the polling for the first phase is going on.

Also read: Shraddha murder case: Does Aaftab Poonawala's 'confession' have legal validity? Here's what experts say

As PM Modi spoke, he also referred to the "aukaat" remark made by Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry where he said the election will show PM Modi his "aukaat". "Then respected Kharge ji compared me with Ravana," PM Modi said launching a blistering attack on Congress.

"Some call me a demon, some say cockroach," PM Modi said.

"Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought in (demon king) 'Ravan' from Ramayana. And, I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me," PM Modi said.

Also read: 'Every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states': KCR's daughter K Kavitha

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing a rally in Gujarat, Mallikarjun Kharge asked whether PM Modi has 100 heads as he is the face of all elections -- be it the civic election or the assembly election.

"PM Modi always talks about himself. 'Don't look at anyone, just look at Modi and vote'. How many times do we have to look at you? We have to see your face in the corporation election, MLA election and then MP election. Do you have 100 faces like Ravan? What is it?" Kharge said.