Shraddha murder: Aaftab paid Rs 20,000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes

Shraddha Walker (27) was allegedly killed by Poonawala in Delhi in May this year. He chopped her body into multiple pieces and preserved them in a fridge for almost three weeks at their flat before disposing of them over several days. Aaftab Poonawala shifted belongings from his flat in Maharashtra's Palghar district to Delhi in 37 boxes in June and paid Rs 20,000 for it, a police official said.

Aftab Poonawala, the suspect in the brutal murder of his partner Shraddha Walker in May of this year, spent Rs 20,000 to have his possessions moved from his apartment in Maharashtra's Palghar district to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, a police officer said on Monday. According to police sources, Poonawala informed Delhi Police that before relocating to the capital, he and Walker quarrelled about who would pay to move the belongings out of their home in the Vasai neighbourhood of Palghar.

According to a police officer, they will determine whose account was used to transfer Rs 20,000 in June to the Goodluck Packers and Movers firm for the delivery of furniture and other household items.

It was discovered that Poonawala had moved possessions in 37 packages from his apartment at White Hills Society in Evershine City of Vasai to his home in Delhi's Chhatarpur neighbourhood in June after a Delhi Police team on Sunday recorded the statement of a worker of the packaging business in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the official said.

The Delhi Police team is in Manikpur in Vasai, the native place of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

In addition, the owner of the home where Walker and Poonawala resided in 2021 and the owner of the flat where the accused's family members were residing up until a fortnight ago (before going missing) gave statements to the police on Sunday, according to authorities.

According to prior reports, the Delhi Police team interviewed four people in Palghar on Saturday, including two individuals who Walkar had asked for help from when Poonawala beat her in 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

