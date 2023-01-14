Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

Top political leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to Yadav in his Chhatarpur residence on Friday.

Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav's last rites will on Saturday (January 14) take place at his ancestral village in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh.

The former Union minister died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75. Former JD (U) Madhya Pradesh unit head and a close associate of Sharad Yadav, Govind Yadav said that the veteran politician's last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil of Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad) district on Saturday afternoon.

"The mortal remains of Yadav will be brought from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane at 11 am and taken to his ancestral village Ankhmau by road. The last rites will be at 1:30 pm," he said.

The rites will be performed by Sharad Yadav's son Shantanu Bundela, the late politician's nephew Shailesh Yadav informed.

Top political leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to Yadav in his Chhatarpur residence on Friday.

BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also paid tributes to Sharad Yadav at his residence.

Shah described the demise of Sharad Yadav as an "irreparable loss" for the country. "In the last five decades, Sharad Ji raised people-centric issues and promoted socialist ideas till his last breath," he said.