Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes another polygraph test

During the session (of polygraph test) on Thursday, Poonawala was asked details about the case, what triggered him to kill Walker, if it was a planned event or if he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court.

In a recent development, Shraddha Walker's killer, Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Friday (November 25) reached the Forensic Science Laboratory in the national capital for his next session of polygraph test, officials said.

On Thursday, Aaftab had undergone a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours. However, officials at the facility found it difficult to record his statements as he was not well.

On Friday, Poonawala was brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini for another session of the polygraph test, also called the lie detector test, as he seems to be in better health, they said.

According to reports, Aaftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar (27) and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight.

"All the sequence of events that transpired ever since they started dating and how he decided to dispose of the body in such a gruesome manner. He was also asked about the kind of weapon he used to chop her body along with various other questions related to the case that could lead to further investigation in the case," an FSL source had said.

Meanwhile, police said the saw used to cut the body is yet to be recovered. The incident has also taken a political turn with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring "strict punishment" to the accused in minimal possible time, while the CPI(M)has alleged that the murder and dismemberment of Walker by her Muslim boyfriend was being used for "communal propaganda".

(With inputs from PTI)