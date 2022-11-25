Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes another polygraph test

    During the session (of polygraph test) on Thursday, Poonawala was asked details about the case, what triggered him to kill Walker, if it was a planned event or if he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court.

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes another session of polygraph test AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    In a recent development, Shraddha Walker's killer, Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Friday (November 25) reached the Forensic Science Laboratory in the national capital for his next session of polygraph test, officials said.

    On Thursday, Aaftab had undergone a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours. However, officials at the facility found it difficult to record his statements as he was not well.

    Also read: Delhi murder: Aaftab gave cigarette burns to Shraddha Walker, claims victim's friend

    On Friday, Poonawala was brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini for another session of the polygraph test, also called the lie detector test, as he seems to be in better health, they said.

    According to reports, Aaftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar (27) and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight.

    Also read: Delhi Excise policy scam: CBI files 10,000-page chargesheet against 7 accused; rules out Sisodia

    During the session (of polygraph test) on Thursday, Poonawala was asked details about the case, what triggered him to kill Walker, if it was a planned event or if he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court.

    "All the sequence of events that transpired ever since they started dating and how he decided to dispose of the body in such a gruesome manner. He was also asked about the kind of weapon he used to chop her body along with various other questions related to the case that could lead to further investigation in the case," an FSL source had said.

    Also read: 15-year-old government vehicles plying on roads will be scrapped: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Meanwhile, police said the saw used to cut the body is yet to be recovered. The incident has also taken a political turn with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring "strict punishment" to the accused in minimal possible time, while the CPI(M)has alleged that the murder and dismemberment of Walker by her Muslim boyfriend was being used for "communal propaganda".

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Explained What rocked the Assam-Meghalaya border faultline

    Explained: What rocked the Assam-Meghalaya border faultline

    Border violence row: Officials record low attendance in Meghalaya offices; check details AJR

    Border violence row: Officials record low attendance in Meghalaya offices; check details

    Maharashtra s Sultanpur renamed Rahul Nagar; locals retitle after 26/11 martyr - adt

    Maharashtra's Sultanpur renamed Rahul Nagar; locals retitle after 26/11 martyr

    It s been misinterpreted: Devendra Fadnavis's wife backs Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark - adt

    'It's been misinterpreted': Devendra Fadnavis's wife backs Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

    Recent Stories

    football Gareth Bale Aaron Ramsey trolled meme fest after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Bale and Ramsey trolled after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: We were quite short to Tom Latham, he took the game away - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'We were quite short to Latham, he took the game away' - Dhawan

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Karnataka App-based autos to charge 5% fee above govt base fare; know details - adt

    Karnataka: App-based autos to charge 5% fee above govt base fare; know details

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report RBA

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon