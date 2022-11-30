Aaftab Poonawalla confessed to killing Shraddha Walker in polygraph test, showed no remorse: Report

On May 18, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before disposing of them across the city over several days.

In what comes as a recent development, Aaftab Poonawalla, who is accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, underwent a polygraph test on Tuesday and confessed that he has no remorse for killing his live-in partner, reports said.

According to officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Aaftab reportedly confessed to killing Shraddha Walker and said he has no guilt about the crime he committed.

Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Experts question delay in DNA analysis

The accused also confessed to dumping Shraddha's chopped body parts into the jungle and also about dating several women, reports added.

The officials also said that Aaftab's behaviour was normal during the polygraph test and he told the police that he had already narrated the details of Shraddha murder case to the cops. On Tuesday, he was brought to the FSL office in Delhi amid high security for his polygraph test a day after he was attacked by some people outside the laboratory.

Also read: Who is Amit Arora, the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail director arrested in Delhi excise policy case

On May 18, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before disposing of them across the city over several days.

The first session of the polygraph test was deferred after Aaftab claimed 'ill health'. The second session of the test, which was to be held on November 23, was also deferred and the second and third sessions were conducted on November 25 and 26, respectively.

Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Men from Hindu Sena attack van carrying accused Aaftab with swords; 2 detained

Meanwhile, officials are now preparing a final report of the various sessions of the polygraph test. The accused also underwent a pre-medical test on Tuesday, the reports of which will come today. The Delhi Police has received a nod from a court to conduct a narco analysis test on Aaftab on December 1.