Hyderabad: In a shocking attack on press freedom, the office of Telugu news channel Mahaa News in Hyderabad was attacked on Saturday, June 28, allegedly by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) goons. The party had been raising objections to the channel's coverage of the phone tapping case, pressuring them to change their editorial stance. The attackers were reportedly armed with stones, rods, and knives. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh have strongly condemned the incident.

“BRS goons and KTR followers launched a violent attack on Mahaa News today, armed with rods, knives, and stones. The assault left the office in ruins — cars were smashed, property vandalized, and several staff members injured. This was not just an attack on a media house; it was an attack on free speech and democracy itself. Such barbaric behavior cannot and must not be tolerated,” Mahaa News said in a social media post.

According to eyewitnesses, vehicles parked outside the media house were vandalised, office equipment was destroyed, and the newsroom wrecked. Several staff members were allegedly injured while attempting to protect the property and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. A senior editor told reporters that the channel will not be silenced by the threat. “This attack was an assault freedom of speech, on the right to ask questions, and on the courage to speak truth to power. It is a direct assault on the foundations of democracy. We will not be silenced by threats or violence,” he added.

Following the attack, Congress ministers, including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister visited the Mahaa News office to express their solidarity. A minister at the scene condemned the attack as criminal and undemocratic, calling for accountability and swift justice. An investigation has been launched by the Telangana police, and security has been stepped up at all media offices across Hyderabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the incident and said that the attack was an attempt to distract people from the TV anchor’s suicide, where persons associated with BRS are being accused of abetment. “BRS always preaches about journalism. Is this how you show it? By sending people to damage a Media office? When you were in power, your supporters spread lies and abused many of us. Did we ever send mobs to your doors? And what happened to the days when Mahaa News supported you ? Is this how you treat those who once stood with you?,” he added.



