Shraddha death case: Amal Jyothi College closed indefinitely; Authorities direct students to leave hostel

Kottayam: The Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kanjirappally has been closed indefinitely after protests intensified over a student's suicide in the college hostel room. The students were instructed to vacate the hostel however, they refused to do.

A discussion will be held between the management and student representatives in the presence of the local MLA and government chief whip N Jayaraj. The accused teachers will also participate in the discussion.

Shraddha, a native of Thiruvankulam in Tripunithura of Ernakulam was found hanging in her hostel room on Friday (June 2) evening after college officials allegedly took her mobile phone.

The girl's family alleged that the teacher's mental torture led her to commit suicide. The family also accused the college authorities of deliberately failing to take the girl to the hospital.

The head of the department at Amal Jyothi Engineering College spoke to his daughter after seizing her mobile phone, harassed her, and only lost her mental equilibrium after she left the HOD's cabin, her father told Asianet News citing her college friends. Additionally, Shraddha's relative claimed that if the college administration had informed the doctor that the girl had attempted suicide, she would have received the appropriate care. Instead, they claimed that she felt dizzy.

The college authorities scolded her for using her mobile phone in the college laboratory. They took the phone away for two days and called Shraddha's parents in Ernakulam to retrieve it. When the college administration told the girl's family about the incident, they claimed that the student had received lower marks in the semester exam. Shraddha was most likely upset by this.

