Depression over Arabian Sea: Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram: A depression is forming over the Southeast Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is predicted to continue northwest and intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday. Beginning on June 7, Kerala is likely to see heavy rains that will provide ideal circumstances for "Edavapathy."

Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts have been notified of rain alerts on June 7. On June 8, the Ernakulam district is likely to experience heavy downpours.

On June 9, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts should expect significant rainfall. Lakshadweep and the Maldives are reportedly experiencing heavy rain.

If the low-pressure area does concentrate into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Biparjoy.

“The track of the cyclone is not clear as of now. Few models are indicating its movement in the northerly direction along the West Coast of the country. Some models indicate its movement to the north initially and re-curvature to the north-northeast direction towards Omen and Yaman," reported private weather forecaster Skymet on Monday.

The cyclone will assist the monsoon current in its arrival in Mumbai. Between June 8 and June 10, the coasts of Karnataka and Maharashtra may experience rough to extremely rough seas. And between June 9 and June 12, over the Gujarat coast.

