    Shots fired at AP Dhillon's Vancouver residence: Lawrence Bishnoi gang reveals motive (WATCH)

    Unverified videos circulating on social media show a man firing shots outside Dhillon's home, though official confirmation from authorities is still pending. The attack is believed to be in response to Dhillon's association with Khan, as suggested by a post allegedly made by a member of the Bishnoi gang.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 7:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    A recent firing outside the residence of renowned Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada, is being linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The incident has reportedly been connected to Dhillon's recent collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

    Unverified videos circulating on social media show a man firing shots outside Dhillon's home, though official confirmation from authorities is still pending. The attack is believed to be in response to Dhillon's association with Khan, as suggested by a post allegedly made by a member of the Bishnoi gang.

    Jammu and Kashmir Assemby polls 2024: Congress releases second list of 6 candidates

    The message, attributed to Rohit Godara, a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took credit for the firing incidents that reportedly occurred at two locations: Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto. The post criticized Dhillon for his collaboration with Khan and taunted him for not confronting the attackers. The message read, "The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey."

    AP Dhillon, who has a massive following in both Canada and India, recently worked with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on the song "Old Money," which was released on August 3.

    Mumbai tragedy: One dead, several injured after drunk passenger grabs steering wheel in BEST bus

    This is not the first time the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been associated with high-profile incidents. In April, shots were fired at Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments, raising concerns about the actor's safety. Khan has reportedly received multiple death threats from the gang in the past.

