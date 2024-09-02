Jammu and Kashmir Assemby polls 2024: Congress releases second list of 6 candidates

In addition to Karra, the Congress has fielded Mumtaz Khan from Reasi, Bhupender Jamwal from Mata Vaishno Devi, Iftikhar Ahmed from Rajouri (ST), Shabbir Ahmed Khan from Thannamandi (ST), and Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary from Surankote (ST).

The Indian National Congress on Monday (September 2) announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, naming six contenders for key constituencies. Among the candidates is Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra, who will be contesting from Central Shalteng. The list was unveiled shortly after a meeting of Congress' Central Election Committee, where final decisions were made regarding the candidates for the elections, which the party is contesting in alliance with the National Conference.

In addition to Karra, the Congress has fielded Mumtaz Khan from Reasi, Bhupender Jamwal from Mata Vaishno Devi, Iftikhar Ahmed from Rajouri (ST), Shabbir Ahmed Khan from Thannamandi (ST), and Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary from Surankote (ST). These constituencies are set to vote in the second phase of the three-phase assembly elections.

With this announcement, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress now stands at 15. The meeting where the list was finalized was attended by prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal, Tariq Hameed Karra, Jammu and Kashmir screening committee chief Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and senior leader Salman Khurshid.

The seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the National Conference has been finalized, with the National Conference contesting 51 seats and the Congress 32 seats. Additionally, one seat each has been allocated to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP).

Last week, the Congress released its first list of nine candidates, including party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal. The upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases, beginning on September 18, with the final phase on October 1, and counting of votes scheduled for October 8.

