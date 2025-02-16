Shoes, clothes, torn bags scattered & chaos: New Delhi station stampede leaves heartbreaking aftermath (WATCH)

The scene following the Delhi stampede was heartbreaking, with shoes, slippers, torn bags and clothes scattered around at the site. The families of the victims helplessly searching for their loved ones.

The stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that occurred on Saturday, claiming 18 lives, has left a pall of gloom and devastation. Among the victims, 14 were women, and three were children. The incident comes only weeks after the stampede at the grand Maha Kumbh. The scene following the Delhi stampede was heartbreaking, with shoes, slippers, torn bags and clothes scattered around at the site. The families of the victims helplessly searching for their loved ones.

The back-to-back stampedes, first at the Maha Kumbh Triveni Sangam and then at the railway station, have once again raised serious concerns about the administration’s ability to manage massive crowds.

Haunting visuals emerged with clothes, abandoned shoes, scattered water bottles, and bags lay strewn across the railway premises. Railway staff scrambled to clear the debris.

Victims' family recounts horror, blames authorities

Pintu Sharma, a relative of victim Pinky Devi, condemned the authorities for their failure. “They had confirmed tickets. Around 14 to 15 people were going to Maha Kumbh. When they reached the station, a stampede happened. The train line was changed which caused the stampede. The force also arrived very late…. It has happened because of the negligence of the station authority,” he said, his voice thick with grief and anger.

Balram, a porter with 15 years of experience, described the horror of carrying the deceased on makeshift carts - normally used for luggage. "We carried dead bodies on handcarts, the same ones we use for luggage. In my 15 years as a porter, I have never seen such a massive crowd," he said, his words underscoring the scale of mismanagement.

He recounted the heartbreaking aftermath - shoes, slippers, and personal belongings scattered everywhere. "We pulled out many children and elderly individuals from the chaos," he added, highlighting the sheer desperation of the moment.

Officials attributed the disaster to an overwhelming rush of passengers on platforms 14 and 15, as throngs of devotees hurried to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. However, for the families who lost their loved ones, this explanation rings hollow.

The tragedy has reignited political outrage, with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi slamming the government and the Railways for their failure to ensure safety. “This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj," he said in a post on X.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the Railways has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

