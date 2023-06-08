Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan

    The shocking revelation made by the father significantly weakens the case against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been the target of wrestlers' unrelenting protest for the past six months.

    SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against WFI chief Brij Bhushan snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

    In a shocking twist to the ongoing drama over wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the father of the minor grappler on Thursday claimed that they intentionally made a false police report alleging sexual harassment against the WFI president to retaliate against him for what they believed to be an injustice done to the daughter.

    The shocking revelation by the father significantly weakens the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has endured unrelenting protest from wrestlers who have accused him of sexual harassment for the past six months. The minor's complaint has also prompted a POCSO Act probe.

    When asked why he is changing his version now, the father of minor wrestler told PTI news agency, "It's better that truth comes out now instead of court," he told PTI when asked why he is changing his story now."

    He added, "Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter's defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake."

    Also read: Has minor wrestler withdrawn case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan? Her father calls it fake news

    In addition, he commented on the reasons why he and his daughter harboured resentment against Brij Bhushan, who strongly disputed all claims of sexual harassment, including those made against the minor.

    The 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow, where the minor lost the final and was not chosen for the Indian squad, are where the hostility began. They ascribed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's decision to the referee.

    "I was filled with rage my child's one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee's decision in the final and I decided to take revenge," he added.

    SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against WFI chief Brij Bhushan snt

    Wrestlers aim to take part in Asian Games trials, say need a month and half to prepare

    Meanwhile, the wrestlers announced their intention to compete in the Asian Games selection trials on Thursday, a day after calling off their protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan after receiving a guarantee from the government.

    Anurag Thakur, India's sports minister, stated on Thursday that all national federations want to complete the Asian Games rosters far ahead of the deadline of July 15 set by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

    China's Hangzhou is scheduled to host the Games from September 23 to October 8. 

    On April 27, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the formation of a temporary, three-person commission.

    Also read: Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

    The selection trials will most likely take place in the final week of June and will be overseen by the two-person ad hoc committee of Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur, who have been managing the day-to-day operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) since May 4.

    The wrestlers, however, request more time to prepare for the trials.

    "We want to take part in the selection trial but to prepare for it, we need at least a month and a half of training," international wrestler Satyawart Kadian, who is also Sakshi Malik's husband, told PTI on Thursday.

    For the wrestlers, it will be difficult to get back into competitive mindset because some haven't wrestled since the World Championships in September of last year and others haven't competed since the Commonwealth Games in August of 2022.

    SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against WFI chief Brij Bhushan snt

    Due to the protest, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia chose not to attend their international training camps in April, and the grapplers recently withdrew from a number of international competitions.

    While the two central figure of the protest -- Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang and world championship medallist Vinesh -- figure in the long list, the same cannot be said about Rio Olympics bronze medallist Malik.

    The wrestlers have been calling for the arrest of retiring WFI president Singh, whom they claim has sexually abused several female wrestlers, including a kid.

    However, the wrestlers stopped their protest till June 15 after a lengthy discussion with Thakur on Wednesday, during which they received assurances that a chargesheet will be brought against Singh.

    Also read: 'Fight for justice continues': Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia squash reports of withdrawal from protest

    Thakur reaffirmed on Thursday that the demands of the wrestlers, including the creation of a WFI Internal Complaints Committee with a female chair, would be met.

    "I said yesterday as well, we had a very positive meeting with the protesting wrestlers. All the issues that they raise we discussed and we have said that the chargesheet will be filed till June 15 and the WFI elections will take place by June 30. We want the wrestlers to return to the mat and take part in competitions," Thakur said.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Situation calm in Manipur; Security forces secure NH37, recover 35 weapons and war-like stores

    Situation calm in Manipur; Security forces secure NH37, recover 35 weapons and war-like stores

    Rs 108 crore extortion case: Goa Police arrest Kerala man for duping NRI father-in-law anr

    Rs 108 crore extortion case: Goa Police arrest Kerala man for duping NRI father-in-law

    Odisha train crash: Shocking video emerges of moment when Coromandel Express crashed

    Odisha train crash: Shocking video emerges of moment when Coromandel Express crashed

    Explained Why Agni Prime will strike fear into India's enemies

    Explained: Why Agni Prime will strike fear into India's enemies

    Madhya Pradesh 2 5 yr old girl rescued from borewell after over 51 hrs declared dead gcw

    Madhya Pradesh: 2.5-yr-old girl, rescued from borewell after over 51 hrs, declared dead

    Recent Stories

    Situation calm in Manipur; Security forces secure NH37, recover 35 weapons and war-like stores

    Situation calm in Manipur; Security forces secure NH37, recover 35 weapons and war-like stores

    Rs 108 crore extortion case: Goa Police arrest Kerala man for duping NRI father-in-law anr

    Rs 108 crore extortion case: Goa Police arrest Kerala man for duping NRI father-in-law

    From Goa to Hanoi: 7 popular budget-friendly accommodations vma

    From Goa to Vietnam: 7 popular budget-friendly accommodations

    Haider Ali's Bizarre Dismissal Leaves Fans 'Stumped' in T20 Blast Match osf

    Haider Ali's Bizarre Dismissal Leaves Fans 'Stumped' in T20 Blast Match: WATCH

    Odisha train crash: Shocking video emerges of moment when Coromandel Express crashed

    Odisha train crash: Shocking video emerges of moment when Coromandel Express crashed

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon