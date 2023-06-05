'Fight for justice continues': Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia squash reports of withdrawal from protest

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday rubbished reports that claimed they have withdrawn from the ongoing protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Rubbishing reports of her withdrawal from the ongoing wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic medialist Sakshi Malik on Monday took to Twitter to state the 'news is completely wrong'. Reports had claimed Sakshi Malik, who met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday along with other protesting wrestlers, has distanced herself from the stir and returned to her job at the Northern Railways.

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," wrote Malik in a tweet along with the photograph of a news channel claiming her withdrawing from the protest that has been ongoing since April 23rd at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Reports also claimed that along with Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia too has withdrawn from the protest. However, rubbishing the same, the wrestler took to Twitter to assure that the fight for justice still continues.

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," Punia wrote on Twitter.

In a demonstration against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi, and Bajrang have been calling for his arrest on charges of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including a minor.

It should be noted that starting last week, all three of the Indian nationals have resumed their positions as Office on Special Duty (Northern Railways).

The wrestlers escalated their demand for the arrest of WFI during the meeting, which took place late on Saturday at Amit Shah's home in Delhi and lasted till late that night.

Satyawrat Kadian, the husband of ace grappler Sakshi Malik, said the wrestlers’ meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah held on Saturday was inconclusive, as they "did not get the reaction they wanted from the Home Minister".

On Sunday, Olympic medal-winning grappler Bajrang Punia announced wrestlers will hold a mahapanchayat of their own soon, speaking at a gathering where former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary shared the stage.

"We will hold one Mahapanchayat and will give a call for that. We will decide the venue. We want to bring everyone together for that Panchayat, we don't want us to be divided," he said. He said their battle was not for any particular caste, but for honour and respect. "If we remain divided, we cannot win."