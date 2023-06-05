Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Fight for justice continues': Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia squash reports of withdrawal from protest

    Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday rubbished reports that claimed they have withdrawn from the ongoing protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Sakshi Malik withdraws from protest; resumes job at Railways snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Rubbishing reports of her withdrawal from the ongoing wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic medialist Sakshi Malik on Monday took to Twitter to state the 'news is completely wrong'. Reports had claimed Sakshi Malik, who met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday along with other protesting wrestlers, has distanced herself from the stir and returned to her job at the Northern Railways.

    "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," wrote Malik in a tweet along with the photograph of a news channel claiming her withdrawing from the protest that has been ongoing since April 23rd at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

    Reports also claimed that along with Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia too has withdrawn from the protest. However, rubbishing the same, the wrestler took to Twitter to assure that the fight for justice still continues.

    "The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," Punia wrote on Twitter.

    In a demonstration against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi, and Bajrang have been calling for his arrest on charges of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including a minor.

    It should be noted that starting last week, all three of the Indian nationals have resumed their positions as Office on Special Duty (Northern Railways).

    The wrestlers escalated their demand for the arrest of WFI during the meeting, which took place late on Saturday at Amit Shah's home in Delhi and lasted till late that night. 

    Satyawrat Kadian, the husband of ace grappler Sakshi Malik, said the wrestlers’ meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah held on Saturday was inconclusive, as they "did not get the reaction they wanted from the Home Minister".

    On Sunday, Olympic medal-winning grappler Bajrang Punia announced wrestlers will hold a mahapanchayat of their own soon, speaking at a gathering where former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary shared the stage.

    "We will hold one Mahapanchayat and will give a call for that. We will decide the venue. We want to bring everyone together for that Panchayat, we don't want us to be divided," he said. He said their battle was not for any particular caste, but for honour and respect. "If we remain divided, we cannot win." 

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final: Monty Panesar feels India must play 2 spinners against Australia; picks X-factor players snt

    WTC Final: Monty Panesar feels India must play 2 spinners against Australia; picks X-factor players

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Cameron Green's success in India has helped Aussies' dugout, says teammates osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Cameron Green's success in India has helped Aussies' dugout, says teammates

    Tennis French Open 2023: It's game on, says Tsitsipas ahead of quarter-final clash against Alcaraz osf

    French Open 2023: It's game on, says Tsitsipas ahead of quarter-final clash against Alcaraz

    football Its Barcelona vs Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami for Lionel Messi: Race heats up to sign Argentine after PSG exit snt

    It's Barcelona vs Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami for Lionel Messi: Race heats up to sign Argentine after PSG exit

    Tennis French Open 2023: Is Alcaraz ready for Tsitsipas confrontation? World No.1 speaks up osf

    French Open 2023: Is Alcaraz ready for Tsitsipas confrontation? World No.1 speaks up

    Recent Stories

    Delhi excise policy case HC rejects Manish Sisodia interim bail plea allows him to visit ailing wife gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: HC rejects Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea, allows him to visit ailing wife

    WTC Final: Monty Panesar feels India must play 2 spinners against Australia; picks X-factor players snt

    WTC Final: Monty Panesar feels India must play 2 spinners against Australia; picks X-factor players

    Kerala student found hanging at Engineering college hostel after officials seize her mobile phone anr

    Kerala student found hanging at Engineering college hostel after officials seize her mobile phone

    Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case gets life imprisonment gcw

    BREAKING: Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case, gets life imprisonment

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Cameron Green's success in India has helped Aussies' dugout, says teammates osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Cameron Green's success in India has helped Aussies' dugout, says teammates

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon