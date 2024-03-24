Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! 'Russian bar girls' perform obscene dance during Holi celebrations in Mathura; WATCH viral videos

    It is reportedly said that the event took place on March 21, masquerading as a Holi celebration but devolving into a spectacle of vulgarity and excess. The party was allegedly orchestrated by renowned builders of Mathura district.

    SHOCKING 'Russian bar girls' perform obscene dance during Holi celebrations in Mathura; WATCH viral videos AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    The sacred town of Vrindavan, steeped in the rich traditions of Holi celebrations dating back to the Dwapara era, has been rocked by a scandalous incident that tarnished the sanctity of the festival. A liquor-fueled party hosted by prominent builders unfolded in Omaxe City.

    The Russian bar girls were seen dancing to music while builders indulged in revelry, marking a stark departure from the spiritual essence of the festival.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia

    Traditionally, Holi in Braj reverberates with the divine pastimes of Lord Krishna and Radha, attracting throngs of devotees to witness the vibrant festivities. However, the tranquility of the region was shattered as news of the scandalous affair emerged from the residential apartment complex in Chhatikara.

    It is reportedly said that the event took place on March 21, masquerading as a Holi celebration but devolving into a spectacle of vulgarity and excess. The party was allegedly orchestrated by renowned builders of Mathura district.

    It is also said that huge amounts were poured in to get the services of foreign dancers, who entertained the attendees in a semi-nude state. Shockingly, the entire debauched affair was captured on video and swiftly circulated across social media platforms, sparking outrage.

    Karnataka: Elderly woman duped of Rs 77,000 while seeking refund for spoilt milk

    In response to the uproar, Anand Kumar Shahi, the in-charge of Kotwali, addressed the matter, asserting that no prior authorisation had been granted for such an event within the residential premises.

    As the incident unfolded, calls for stringent action echoed across Dharmanagari, demanding accountability for the desecration of the holy festival.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia

    Karnataka Elderly woman duped of Rs 77,000 while seeking refund for spoilt milk AJR

    Karnataka: Elderly woman duped of Rs 77,000 while seeking refund for spoilt milk

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPM leader Thomas Isaac faces complaint for election conduct violation in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPM leader Thomas Isaac faces complaint for election conduct violation in Pathanamthitta

    Its official IAU approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Chandrayaan-3 landing site name snt

    It's official! IAU approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Chandrayaan-3 landing site name

    Moscow terror attack: Russian Embassy in India opens online book of condolences for victims; details here snt

    Moscow terror attack: Russian Embassy in India opens online book of condolences for victims; details here

    Recent Stories

    Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April rkn

    Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma optimistic about Mumbai Indians' new recruits ahead of their season opener (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma optimistic about Mumbai Indians' new recruits ahead of their season opener (WATCH)

    Karnataka Elderly woman duped of Rs 77,000 while seeking refund for spoilt milk AJR

    Karnataka: Elderly woman duped of Rs 77,000 while seeking refund for spoilt milk

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPM leader Thomas Isaac faces complaint for election conduct violation in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPM leader Thomas Isaac faces complaint for election conduct violation in Pathanamthitta

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon