SHOCKING! 'Russian bar girls' perform obscene dance during Holi celebrations in Mathura; WATCH viral videos

It is reportedly said that the event took place on March 21, masquerading as a Holi celebration but devolving into a spectacle of vulgarity and excess. The party was allegedly orchestrated by renowned builders of Mathura district.

The sacred town of Vrindavan, steeped in the rich traditions of Holi celebrations dating back to the Dwapara era, has been rocked by a scandalous incident that tarnished the sanctity of the festival. A liquor-fueled party hosted by prominent builders unfolded in Omaxe City.

The Russian bar girls were seen dancing to music while builders indulged in revelry, marking a stark departure from the spiritual essence of the festival.

Traditionally, Holi in Braj reverberates with the divine pastimes of Lord Krishna and Radha, attracting throngs of devotees to witness the vibrant festivities. However, the tranquility of the region was shattered as news of the scandalous affair emerged from the residential apartment complex in Chhatikara.

It is also said that huge amounts were poured in to get the services of foreign dancers, who entertained the attendees in a semi-nude state. Shockingly, the entire debauched affair was captured on video and swiftly circulated across social media platforms, sparking outrage.

In response to the uproar, Anand Kumar Shahi, the in-charge of Kotwali, addressed the matter, asserting that no prior authorisation had been granted for such an event within the residential premises.

As the incident unfolded, calls for stringent action echoed across Dharmanagari, demanding accountability for the desecration of the holy festival.