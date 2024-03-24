Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in Australia has initiated a campaign named 'Modi for 2024', spanning seven major cities and notable landmarks across the country.

    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

    The 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in Australia has initiated a campaign named 'Modi for 2024', spanning seven major cities and notable landmarks across the country. The primary objective of this campaign is to garner support from the overseas community for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in India.

    "Overseas Friends of BJP Australia has launched a massive campaign from iconic locations like Sydney Harbour Bridge, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Optus Stadium, Brisbane GABBA, Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast, Mt Ainslie in Canberra and Naval Memorial Garden in Adelaide," read a post on the official X handle of the 'Overseas Friends of BJP', Australia.

    Respondents across various cities in Australia have united under the banner of 'Modi ka Parivaar' (PM Modi's family), demonstrating resounding support for the governance and developmental policies under his leadership. Enthusiastic teams from these cities are gearing up to spearhead a vigorous campaign for 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' (beyond 400 seats next time), echoing the BJP's campaign slogan for the upcoming general elections, and showcasing their unwavering dedication to the cause.

    Previously, the 'Overseas Friends' of BJP UK orchestrated a car rally in London to exhibit steadfast support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Over 250 cars enthusiastically participated in the rally, showcasing significant support for the BJP and PM Modi ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the country. Members of the British community involved in the rally were captured holding up both the Indian Tricolour and BJP flags, as detailed in a press release by the 'Overseas Friends of BJP'.

    Referring to the upcoming general elections as the "biggest exercise of democracy", UK Parliamentarian and Padmashri awardee, Bob Blackman, remarked, "Obviously, the Indian election is a massive event. It is the largest exercise of democracy anywhere in the world. And I have a small prediction for you, a majority with 400-plus seats. The friendship between India and the United Kingdom has grown stronger and stronger since our involvement in government, and BJP's ascension to power in India."

    Earlier, on March 16, the Election Commission announced that the general elections would be conducted across seven phases, commencing on April 19. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar disclosed that the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

