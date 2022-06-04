Man conducts CPR on a dog; heart-warming video goes viral

Humans share a special bond with the animals, especially dogs who are rightly called as the man’s best friend. Dogs shower us with their pure and unconditional love along with some wet licks, and demand nothing in return but love. Their humans also go to any extent to love them and take care of them, especially when it is about their health. So, when a video of a man giving CPR to a dog makes it way to the internet, you sure know that it will deserve all the love for it.

Recently, a video of a man conducting CPR on a dog to save its life has gone viral. Social media users have not be able to hold back their emotions after watching the video of the man trying every possible way to save the four-legged friend.

CPR means cardiopulmonary resuscitation, an emergency procedure that helps to protect a person's life if their breathing or heart stops. The video starts with a lifeless dog collapsing in the middle of a road. Fortunately, a man comes to his rescue and begins pressing its chest to restore it. The man can be seen repeating the procedure for a few seconds. Within a minute, the dog comes alive, gets up and sits appropriately on its feet.

Twitter user and IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted this heart-warming video with the caption, ”Sometimes Miracles are Just Good People with Kind Hearts.”

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 178K views and 13K likes. Social media users were delighted by the heart-touching act and thanked the man for his timely action and for helping the dog. A user wrote, "CP R is essential life saving measure , everyone of us should be skilled in it & animals too deserve our kindness in this regards"

Another person commented, "Nothing better than saving lives." Watch the video.

For the uninitiated, CPR is a lifesaving procedure executed when the heart stops thumping. Several netizens expressed that emergency practice should be trained in all schools and colleges in India. The method consists of chest compressions combined with artificial ventilation to manually conserve brain function until further steps are taken to restore automatic blood circulation and breathe in a person in cardiac arrest. It is recommended in unresponsive patients with no breathing or irregular breathing.

