    Shocking! 2 shot dead by Indore man after argument over pet dogs; video goes viral (WATCH)

    A dispute over pet dogs escalates into a fatal shooting as neighbours argue, leading to the deaths of two people and injuries to six others in Indore; the assailant has been arrested.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    A dispute between pet dogs escalated into a confrontation between their owners, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals in Indore on Thursday, as confirmed by the police. Rajpal Singh Rajawat, employed as a bank security guard, reportedly opened fire on his neighbours from his balcony, leading to the deaths of two people and the injury of six others.

    The incident occurred when Rajawat and his neighbour Vimal Achala, aged 35, were walking their dogs along a narrow lane in Krishna Bagh Colony around 11 pm. The dogs got into a confrontation, sparking an argument between the two men. Following the argument, Rajawat retreated to his first-floor residence and used a 12-bore rifle to shoot Achala.

    A disturbing video of the shooting captures Rajawat firing a warning shot into the air before aiming his weapon at the street below. The gunshots are followed by the sounds of distress from the street.

    Tragically, Achala, who operated a hair salon in the city's Nipania area, lost his life, along with another neighbour named Rahul Verma, aged 27. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead.

    Additionally, six other individuals who were present on the street during the altercation suffered gunshot wounds and were subsequently admitted to the hospital. Two of them sustained severe injuries, as confirmed by the police.

    Rajawat, his son Sudhir, and another relative named Shubham have all been arrested. Rajawat, originally from Gwalior, had been employed by a private company as a security guard in Indore due to his possession of a licensed 12-bore rifle, as reported by the police.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
