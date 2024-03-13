Shocking! Indian Army's ultra marathon team assaulted with iron rods in Punjab's Ropar

Indian Army's ultra marathon team was attacked by a mob with iron rods at a roadside eatery in Punjab's Ropar. One of six soldiers suffered a fracture after being hit by an iron rod.

In an appalling incident, a group of Indian Army soldiers were brutally assaulted by a mob at a roadside eatery in Punjab's Ropar on March 11. The incident was brought to light by Colonel Amil Kumar through a tweet on Wednesday (Mar 13) exposing the attack on the Army athletes. During the assault, six soldiers sustained severe injuries, including Major Sachin Singh Kuntal, the team leader, who suffered a fracture from a blow with an iron rod.

The confrontation began when the soldiers, having paid for their meal online, were met with resistance from the Dhaba proprietor, who demanded cash instead. This disagreement escalated quickly, drawing the attention of bystanders. Within moments, a group of around 30 people gathered and launched a brutal assault on the soldiers.

The Army contingent was returning from Lahul, where they had won in the Snow Marathon competition.

Explaining the incident, Col Amit Kumar tweeted, "Shocking incident on 11 Mar 24 as an Indian Army ultra marathon team Led by Paratrooper an national ultra marathon athelete Maj sachin Singh kuntal and brave soldiers of Ladakh scouts regiment who were returning victorious after winning the Snow Marathon at Lahul, Himachal Pradesh faced brutality at Alpine Dhaba Bharatgarh near Ropar in Punjab. Despite paying their bill via PhonePe, the owner demanded cash again. When questioned, he unleashed a mob of 30, beating the soldiers mercilessly. 1 officer, 1 JCO, and 3 ORs sustained severe injuries. Despite identifying the culprits, police filed an FIR against unknown persons. This appalling attack on our brave soldiers must be condemned, and justice must prevail. Maj sachin singh kuntal sustained a fracture as he was hit by an Iron rod."

The Punjab Police registered an FIR against the assailants on Tuesday, invoking IPC sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 148, and 149.

