Ghaziabad crime: 'BJP' tagged car runs over man; shocking video caught on camera

In a horrifying incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man deliberately runs over another person with his car. The victim succumbed to injuries. The incident has sparked public outrage and an ongoing police investigation.

Ghaziabad News: A distressing video has emerged from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, depicting an act of extreme brutality that led to the tragic death of an individual. The footage captures the horrifying scene of a man callously running his car over another person who was sitting on the road. It is not yet clear why the victim was sitting on the road

According to local sources, the incident took place near the RDC Rajnagar bridge, within the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station, at approximately 12:30 am on Tuesday night. A passerby in another vehicle managed to capture the incident on his mobile phone.

The video reveals a man sitting in the middle of the road while a white-coloured car approaches from behind and deliberately run over him. The impact of the collision caused the unfortunate individual to be trapped under the car. Shockingly, the driver did not stop there and continued to drag the victim along. It is unclear at this point whether the assailant intended to strike the victim with the vehicle and subsequently made another attempt to harm him by running him over.

As soon as the incident occurred, the individuals who recorded the footage raised an alarm and intercepted the car driven by the accused. Two individuals immediately rushed to the victim's aid and attempted to extricate him from underneath the car. Sadly, by the time they were able to reach him, the victim had succumbed to his grievous injuries sustained from the car's impact.

It is alleged that the car owner was intoxicated and may have attempted to flee the scene following the incident. However, due to the presence of witnesses and concerned individuals on the road, he was prevented from escaping.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from Kavi Nagar police station provided details of the incident to the media. Confirming that a case has been registered at the police station, the ACP stated that the accused is currently in police custody and the vehicle involved in the fatal crash has been seized.

"A video is circulating on social media depicting a person being hit by a car while sitting on the road, resulting in his accidental death. The case falls within the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station, and we are registering a case accordingly," said the ACP of Kavi Nagar police station.

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained as no identification documents were found at the scene. The vehicle has been seized, and the accused driver has been taken into custody. Appropriate legal action is being initiated," he added.

An important detail of the incident is that the car involved in the accident bore a sticker displaying the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the words 'BJP MLA Representative.' However, the identity of the driver remained unknown until the time of reporting. The individuals who apprehended him managed to capture him on video.