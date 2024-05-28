Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Caught on camera: Faridabad mother mercilessly beats 11-year-old son, father files complaint (WATCH)

    A disturbing case of child abuse has surfaced from Haryana’s Faridabad where a mother was seen mercilessly assaulting, kicking and slapping her 11-year-old son. A CCTV clip of the abuse has gone viral on social media platforms, showing the woman, reportedly a doctor by profession, viciously beating up the minor.

    First Published May 28, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

    A disturbing video showing a mother brutally hitting her 11-year-old kid has surfaced from Faridabad, Haryana. The CCTV footage, compiled from various instances, has been shared by the boy’s father on social media showing the mother assaulting and verbally abusing the child.

    The clips show the mother continuously kicking and beating her child while sitting on his chest. The child's father could also be seen in the video stepping in to save the youngster.

     

    According to India Today, the woman has been identified as a doctor. The child’s father has also filed a police complaint against his wife for her cruel behaviour towards their son.  The man stated that his wife threatened him to consume poison and give it to their son if tried to intervene in the matter.

    In addition to this, the child has lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) against the mother for cruelty. The Surajkund police station registered a case of cruelty against the mother following orders from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

    Authorities are currently investigating the case to determine the credibility of the claims.

    In the complaint filed, the father stated that he married the woman 17 years ago in Delhi. He further mentioned that as their son grew older, she became increasingly possessive and harsh, resulting in physical violence. She also installed CCTV cameras in every room of their house, including the bedrooms, to monitor the child closely.

