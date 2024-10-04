SHOCKING! Agra teacher gets scam call about daughter caught in sex racket, dies of heart attack (WATCH)

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 58-year-old government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Agra died due to heart attack on Monday after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters who told her that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal, according to the police.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 58-year-old government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Agra died due to heart attack on Monday after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters who told her that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal, according to the police. The scammers, posing as law enforcement, falsely informed the teacher, Malti Verma, that her college-going daughter had been caught in a sex racket and was digitally arrested.

They demanded money in exchange for her daughter's release. The shock of the fabricated news overwhelmed the mother, and she suffered a fatal heart attack on the spot.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, showing the Malti Verma quickly rushing into her home, but seconds later, collapsing on the floor. Several people gather to lift Verma and rush her to a hospital.

Also read: Fake CBI officers, fake judge & more: How Mumbai railway official lost Rs 9 lakh by dialing '0' from phone

According to reports, Verma's son, Dipanshu, said the call came around noon and the man asked her to deposit Rs 1 lakh in a particular account to ensure that her daughter came back home safe and no case was filed.

The man also allegedly told Verma that he was calling her to ensure that the family did not have to go through the trauma of having their daughter implicated in a sex racket-related case.

The video has raised concerns over growing cyber fraud, with users online demanding, strict action against the culprits.

Latest Videos