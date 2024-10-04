Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Agra teacher gets scam call about daughter caught in sex racket, dies of heart attack (WATCH)

    In a heart-wrenching incident, a 58-year-old government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Agra died due to heart attack on Monday after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters who told her that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal, according to the police.

    SHOCKING! Agra teacher gets scam call about daughter caught in sex racket, dies of heart attack (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 4:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    In a heart-wrenching incident, a 58-year-old government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Agra died due to heart attack on Monday after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters who told her that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal, according to the police. The scammers, posing as law enforcement, falsely informed the teacher, Malti Verma, that her college-going daughter had been caught in a sex racket and was digitally arrested.

    They demanded money in exchange for her daughter's release. The shock of the fabricated news overwhelmed the mother, and she suffered a fatal heart attack on the spot.

    A video of the incident is going viral on social media, showing the Malti Verma quickly rushing into her home, but seconds later, collapsing on the floor. Several people gather to lift Verma and rush her to a hospital.

    Also read: Fake CBI officers, fake judge & more: How Mumbai railway official lost Rs 9 lakh by dialing '0' from phone

    According to reports, Verma's son, Dipanshu, said the call came around noon and the man asked her to deposit Rs 1 lakh in a particular account to ensure that her daughter came back home safe and no case was filed.

    The man also allegedly told Verma that he was calling her to ensure that the family did not have to go through the trauma of having their daughter implicated in a sex racket-related case.

    The video has raised concerns over growing cyber fraud, with users online demanding, strict action against the culprits.

     

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yogi govt's Mission Shakti 5.0 will empower daughters and promote safety and self-reliance anr

    Yogi govt's Mission Shakti 5.0 will empower daughters and promote safety and self-reliance

    Jharkhand election officials undergo refresher training for upcoming assembly elections

    Jharkhand election officials undergo refresher training for upcoming assembly elections

    CM Yogi plays chess with youngest FIDE-rated player Kushagra Agrawal, wishes him bright future dmn

    CM Yogi plays chess with youngest FIDE-rated player Kushagra Agrawal, wishes him bright future

    UP GCC Policy 2024: Yogi Adityanath's vision to transform state into global MNC, AI hub AJR

    UP GCC Policy 2024: Yogi Adityanath's vision to transform state into global MNC, AI hub

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Muslim Law Board Secretary Over Concerns About Waqf Amendment Bill

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Muslim Law Board Secretary Over Concerns About Waqf Amendment Bill

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2024: What is Akal Bodhan? Know significance and rituals RKK

    Durga Puja 2024: What is Akal Bodhan? Know significance and rituals

    Yogi govt's Mission Shakti 5.0 will empower daughters and promote safety and self-reliance anr

    Yogi govt's Mission Shakti 5.0 will empower daughters and promote safety and self-reliance

    Jharkhand election officials undergo refresher training for upcoming assembly elections

    Jharkhand election officials undergo refresher training for upcoming assembly elections

    CM Yogi plays chess with youngest FIDE-rated player Kushagra Agrawal, wishes him bright future dmn

    CM Yogi plays chess with youngest FIDE-rated player Kushagra Agrawal, wishes him bright future

    UP GCC Policy 2024: Yogi Adityanath's vision to transform state into global MNC, AI hub AJR

    UP GCC Policy 2024: Yogi Adityanath's vision to transform state into global MNC, AI hub

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon