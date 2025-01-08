Nagpur couple takes their lives in wedding outfits after 26th anniversary celebration; Posts death note online

A Nagpur couple, celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary, tragically ended their lives in a suicide pact. Jeril and Anne Moncriff, dressed in their wedding attire, posted a farewell message and two suicide notes on social media before taking their own lives early Tuesday.

A shocking tragedy unfolded early Tuesday when a couple, who had just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, took their own lives in a heartbreaking suicide pact at their home in Martin Nagar. Jeril Damson Oscar Moncriff, 57, and his wife Anne, 46, appeared to have spent the night partying with friends and family. But hours after the fun had died down, they took an unimaginable step, ending their lives together.

Jeril’s body was discovered hanging in the kitchen, while Anne’s lifeless body was found lying in the drawing room, dressed in the bridal attire she wore on their wedding day. Police believe that Jeril allowed his wife to take her life first. After removing her from the rope, he carefully covered her with cloth, adorned her with flowers, and then hanged himself from the ceiling using a scarf.



The heartbreaking incident left their neighborhood in deep shock, especially as the couple, who had no children, had posted a farewell message on social media. They also uploaded two suicide notes, one of which was an informal will written on stamp paper. The notes made it clear that they were not blaming anyone for their actions, but the reasons behind their drastic decision remain unclear.

In a chilling video, Anne addressed their family, urging them to take care of their relatives' children, before bidding an emotional farewell. The couple's final wishes were honored when they were buried hand in hand in a shared coffin, wearing the same clothes from their wedding day, at the Jaripatka Catholic cemetery on Tuesday evening.

Vijay Alick Michael, a third-generation undertaker, noted that it was the first time in his five-decade career that he had prepared a common coffin for a married couple. According to Michael, their relatives said it was the couple’s wish to be buried together, in their wedding attire, holding hands, according to a TOI report.

Jeril had previously worked as a chef in top hotels, but he stopped working during the pandemic and never returned to his job. Anne, on the other hand, was a homemaker. Family members revealed that Anne’s social media post at 5:47 am caught the attention of a relative, who then alerted other family members. They rushed to the couple’s home, only to find them both dead. The police were notified, and the bodies were later sent for an autopsy at Mayo Hospital.



Senior Inspector Arun Shirshat from the Jaripatka Police Station confirmed that no foul play was suspected and that the case was being treated as a suicide. An accidental death report has been filed, and the couple’s mobile phones will be sent for forensic analysis to gather further insights.

This tragic story has left many puzzled, as the couple appeared happy during their celebration.

