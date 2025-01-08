Nagpur couple takes their lives in wedding outfits after 26th anniversary celebration; Posts death note online

A Nagpur couple, celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary, tragically ended their lives in a suicide pact. Jeril and Anne Moncriff, dressed in their wedding attire, posted a farewell message and two suicide notes on social media before taking their own lives early Tuesday.

Nagpur couple takes their lives in wedding outfits after 26th anniversary celebration; Posts death note online vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:28 PM IST

A shocking tragedy unfolded early Tuesday when a couple, who had just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, took their own lives in a heartbreaking suicide pact at their home in Martin Nagar. Jeril Damson Oscar Moncriff, 57, and his wife Anne, 46, appeared to have spent the night partying with friends and family. But hours after the fun had died down, they took an unimaginable step, ending their lives together.

Jeril’s body was discovered hanging in the kitchen, while Anne’s lifeless body was found lying in the drawing room, dressed in the bridal attire she wore on their wedding day. Police believe that Jeril allowed his wife to take her life first. After removing her from the rope, he carefully covered her with cloth, adorned her with flowers, and then hanged himself from the ceiling using a scarf.

ERASED? OpenAI seemingly wipes references to dead whistleblower Suchir Balaji from ChatGPT

The heartbreaking incident left their neighborhood in deep shock, especially as the couple, who had no children, had posted a farewell message on social media. They also uploaded two suicide notes, one of which was an informal will written on stamp paper. The notes made it clear that they were not blaming anyone for their actions, but the reasons behind their drastic decision remain unclear.

In a chilling video, Anne addressed their family, urging them to take care of their relatives' children, before bidding an emotional farewell. The couple's final wishes were honored when they were buried hand in hand in a shared coffin, wearing the same clothes from their wedding day, at the Jaripatka Catholic cemetery on Tuesday evening.

Vijay Alick Michael, a third-generation undertaker, noted that it was the first time in his five-decade career that he had prepared a common coffin for a married couple. According to Michael, their relatives said it was the couple’s wish to be buried together, in their wedding attire, holding hands, according to a TOI report.

Jeril had previously worked as a chef in top hotels, but he stopped working during the pandemic and never returned to his job. Anne, on the other hand, was a homemaker. Family members revealed that Anne’s social media post at 5:47 am caught the attention of a relative, who then alerted other family members. They rushed to the couple’s home, only to find them both dead. The police were notified, and the bodies were later sent for an autopsy at Mayo Hospital.

Bengaluru: Techie couple die by suicide after poisoning two children in Sadashivanagar

Senior Inspector Arun Shirshat from the Jaripatka Police Station confirmed that no foul play was suspected and that the case was being treated as a suicide. An accidental death report has been filed, and the couple’s mobile phones will be sent for forensic analysis to gather further insights.

This tragic story has left many puzzled, as the couple appeared happy during their celebration.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

Freebies to 'Sheesh Mahal' row: How AAP & BJP are trading blows as Delhi's electoral battle heats up shk

Freebies to 'Sheesh Mahal' row: How AAP & BJP are trading blows as Delhi’s electoral battle heats up

"Not denying": Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admits Anna University rape case accused was DMK supporter dmn

"Not denying": Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admits Anna University rape case accused was DMK supporter

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Recent Stories

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, President, CM, Governors

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, president, CM, governors and more

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride gcw

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride

Football Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH) hrd

Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH)

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India RBA

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees AJR

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon