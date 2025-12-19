Dense fog and smog in Delhi have disrupted flight operations at IGI Airport, leading to delays and cancellations. Airlines like IndiGo have issued advisories. Today, 79 departures and 73 arrivals were cancelled. The city's AQI is in the 'very poor' category.

In the wake of travel advisories issued due to cold weather and smog, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday reported that flight operations were affected by dense fog, adding that visibility is now improving. The passenger advisory noted that arrivals and departures are continuing, though some delays may occur.

Airline and Airport Advisories

The airport said on Thursday that operations were conducted under CAT III conditions due to low visibility. However, IndiGo, in its travel advisory, noted that fluctuating visibility in Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar has led to changes in flight schedules, adding that operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. "Our teams on the ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through goindigo.in/plan-b.html," the advisory mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India issued an advisory stating that "in view of prevailing fog conditions across parts of Northern India, airport operations may experience delays or disruptions." It further advised passengers to "stay in contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates, refer only to official channels for accurate information and allow extra time for travel and airport processes."

Widespread Disruptions and Cancellations

As winter sets in across northern India, dense fog continues to envelop Delhi and other states, reducing visiblity in the early morning hours and disrupting flight and airport operations. Consequently, just today, 79 departures, including 2 international and 73 arrivals, including 2 international, were cancelled today from the Delhi Airport.

Poor Air Quality Worsens Conditions

The national capital, Delhi, experienced poor air quality on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 387 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)