Delhi Police allows Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti

After an initial denial, the Delhi police have finally given permission to carry out the Shobha Yatra in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Hanuman Jayanti. Delhi Police on Wednesday, denied permission to undertake the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area over concerns of possible clashes between Hindus and Muslims like last year.

As Hanuman Jayanti festivities are in full flow across the nation, several regions have taken action to guarantee peaceful processions and suppress any potential disturbance. While the West Bengal government was required by the Calcutta High Court to send paramilitary troops in particular districts, Delhi Police permitted the Shobha Yatra to be conducted in some Jahangirpuri neighbourhoods.

The Shobha Yatra may be conducted within a specific radius in the Jahangirpuri region on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, according to Delhi authorities.

"We have prepped the path. Permission has been granted to conduct the Shobha Yatra within a specific radius in order to uphold law and order. Discussion held with the organising committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order", said Delhi Police on Shoba Yatra in Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

This occurs a day after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group were refused approval by the Delhi Police to participate in processions in the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

In response to the unrest that erupted in Bengal over Ram Navami, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a warning to all states urging them to maintain peace and order during Hanuman Jayanti.

Through its advisory, the MHA has also encouraged calm holiday celebration and surveillance of elements that might jeopardise social unity on a communal level. According to reports, the advice has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of every State.

