Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police allows Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti

    After an initial denial, the Delhi police have finally given permission to carry out the Shobha Yatra in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Hanuman Jayanti. Delhi Police on Wednesday, denied permission to undertake the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area over concerns of possible clashes between Hindus and Muslims like last year. 
     

    Shobha Yatra allowed by Delhi Police in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    As Hanuman Jayanti festivities are in full flow across the nation, several regions have taken action to guarantee peaceful processions and suppress any potential disturbance. While the West Bengal government was required by the Calcutta High Court to send paramilitary troops in particular districts, Delhi Police permitted the Shobha Yatra to be conducted in some Jahangirpuri neighbourhoods. 

    The Shobha Yatra may be conducted within a specific radius in the Jahangirpuri region on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, according to Delhi authorities. 

    "We have prepped the path. Permission has been granted to conduct the Shobha Yatra within a specific radius in order to uphold law and order. Discussion held with the organising committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order", said Delhi Police on Shoba Yatra in Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

    Also Read | Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    This occurs a day after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group were refused approval by the Delhi Police to participate in processions in the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

    In response to the unrest that erupted in Bengal over Ram Navami, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a warning to all states urging them to maintain peace and order during Hanuman Jayanti. 

    Through its advisory, the MHA has also encouraged calm holiday celebration and surveillance of elements that might jeopardise social unity on a communal level. According to reports, the advice has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of every State.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada shot her twice buried body in farmhouse gcw

    Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada; shot her twice, buried body in farmhouse

    Big boost for LCA Tejas program; first series production LCA Trainer takes to the skies

    Big boost for LCA Tejas program; first series production LCA Trainer takes to the skies

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saiffi confesses to crime; Handed over to Kerala police anr

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime; handed over to Kerala Police

    Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane AJR

    'Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane

    Recent Stories

    Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada shot her twice buried body in farmhouse gcw

    Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada; shot her twice, buried body in farmhouse

    Here are three simple ways to increase good cholesterol in the body vma

    Here are three simple ways to increase good cholesterol in the body

    Three effective ways to get relief from constant chronic pain vma

    Three effective ways to get relief from constant chronic pain

    Daily Horoscope for April 6 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 6, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Scorpio may face difficulties on work front

    Numerology Prediction for April 6 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon