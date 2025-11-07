Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood-hit Beed, Maharashtra, calling the damage 'terrible'. He assured farmers of swift relief, crop insurance payouts, and housing support for those whose homes were destroyed.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited flood-ravaged farmlands in Beed, Maharashtra, and assured affected farmers of swift relief. Speaking on the devastation caused by the September floods, Chouhan described the damage as "terrible," and said, "In Maharashtra, a 'terrible' flood occurred in the month of September. The flood was such that fields turned into heaps of sand and stones. There are many farmers whose crops were destroyed, but the prospects for future crops have also been wiped out. Today, I have visited here and also seen the damage to the crops."

Relief and Compensation Promised

He said the state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had conducted a thorough survey of the losses and promised that farmers would receive compensation through crop insurance, while housing support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would be provided to those whose homes were destroyed.

"Under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, the state government has conducted the survey here with complete seriousness... The state government will definitely provide relief... As soon as the state government's report comes in, we will accordingly discuss with the crop insurance companies and ensure that farmers receive the money under the crop insurance scheme.... For those whose houses have been destroyed, we will approve all such houses and provide housing to them under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana... The state government is conducting the survey with seriousness, is with the farmers, and the central government will also provide ample relief to the farmers...," he added.

Focus on Modern Farming to Boost Income

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also commented on GVT Krishikul (Farmer Training Centre) and said that in order to increase farmers' income, new farming practices should be adopted.

"... To increase farmers' income, both the state and central governments are working in this direction. I personally spoke to farmers here who have changed their farming practices and adopted new trends; as a result, their income has increased several times over," he said. He further added, "A recent report suggests that doubling farmers' incomes requires changes in agricultural practices, including adopting improved crops, seeds, and technologies. With continued government efforts and the support of NGOs, this progress can be accelerated significantly..." (ANI)