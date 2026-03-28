Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, visiting Assam, predicted a significant BJP victory in the upcoming assembly elections. He attributed this to Congress's internal conflicts and strong public support for the BJP's development initiatives.

Chouhan Predicts Landslide Victory for BJP in Assam

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his state visit to Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday, expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) retaining power in the upcoming assembly elections, as he claimed that the Congress party is suffering from 'internal conflicts'.

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Chouhan predicted a significant victory for the BJP in Assam, driven by strong public support. The Congress party is suffering from internal conflicts and a lack of coordination. People have confidence and support for the BJP, PM Modi, and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. It will be the biggest victory to date," Chouhan told ANI.

Chouhan said that this is a result of the efforts of local BJP leader Bhavesh Kalita, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also said that the ongoing developmental works in the region have strengthened the BJP's position.

NDA to 'Hit a Century'

Chouhan further expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would secure over 100 seats in Assam, stating, "BJP-led NDA will definitely hit a century this time in Assam."

Commitment to Development and Welfare

On the PM Awas Yojana, Chouhan assured that a fresh survey would be conducted, followed by the verification of the list. "Pakke Makan" houses will be provided to the beneficiaries, he said.

Chouhan also pointed out that the public was highly satisfied with the ongoing development and welfare schemes implemented by the BJP government, such as the Anoi Doi Yojana. "Schemes like Anoi Doi Yojana are transforming lives," he said.

In contrast, Chouhan criticised Congress for its failure to connect with the people and its internal divisions, suggesting that the party had lost its relevance in Assam. He emphasised that the BJP's commitment to development and welfare has earned the trust of the people.

PM Modi Praises Assam's Progress

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the state's progress over the past decade and expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's continued success. PM Modi stated that Assam is ready for "five more years of the double-engine NDA government."

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Assam's progress in the last decade is for everyone to see. The state is known for its developmental strides across sectors. That is why, Assam is clear - it's NDA all the way. People are all set for five more years of the double-engine NDA government." The Prime Minister will engage with BJP party workers and the people of Assam through a virtual rally on the NaMo App at 1 PM on March 30 as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Assam' initiative.

Polling and Vote Counting Dates

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)