An NIA court in Bengaluru convicted Arafath Ali, the third accused in the 2022 Shivamogga ISIS Terror Conspiracy case, sentencing him to six years rigorous imprisonment. He was arrested in 2023 after fleeing the country in 2020.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court at Bengaluru has convicted and sentenced a third accused to imprisonment in the 2022 Shivamogga ISIS Terror Conspiracy case. According to the NIA, accused Arafath Ali has been sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the NIA special court at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

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The court had, in November 2025, similarly sentenced two other accused to six years of rigorous imprisonment in the case. Arafath had fled the country in January 2020 to evade arrest, fearing apprehension in connection with a separate terror module. He was arrested by NIA on arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, in September 2023.

Arafath Ali's Role in Terror Module

Identified as an active member of the banned Islamic State (ISIS), Arafath Ali was involved in the criminal conspiracy to propagate the violent terrorist ideology of the banned terror organisation on India soil. He was engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable youth into the Shivamogga ISIS terror module, NIA investigations had revealed.

As per the NIA, it was further found during the investigation that the accused had been involved in instigating and motivating other accused to inscribe inflammatory graffiti in Mangaluru City in support of ISIS and other terror organisations, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The conspiracy was aimed at inciting enmity and disharmony among people of different religions and spreading violent unrest in society.

Funding and Online Communication

NIA further found in its probe in the case, which was originally registered by September 2022 by Karnataka Police, that Arafath was in touch with an online ISIS handler. He also worked as a funding channel for the Shivamogga terror module by receiving terror funds through cryptocurrency and disbursing the same among his co-accused.

Investigation and Trial Status

Two persons were arrested originally by Karnataka Police in the case, followed by the arrest of 10 others by NIA after it took over the investigation. NIA had subsequently filed charges against all 12 accused. While three have now been convicted and sentenced, the trial against the remaining nine accused is continuing. (ANI)