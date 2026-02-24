A 15-year-old student was murdered in Shivamogga over a cricket match dispute. Police have detained seven suspects, who will undergo marijuana tests. The government announced Rs 15 lakh compensation for the victim's family amid local protests.

A 15-year-old student was murdered Monday night in Karnataka's Shivamogga after a 'cricket match-related argument' broke out between a group in the area, District Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Investigation Underway, 7 Detained

"It is suspected that an argument broke out during a cricket match held two days before the incident, and the same enmity ended in the murder," the DSP said.

The District SP said that seven people have already been detained in this case, and the accused will be subjected to a marijuana test.

Special Team Formed, Drug Menace Probed

A special investigation team has been formed for a comprehensive investigation of the case, and an investigation is also underway into the drug menace in the area.

He informed that additional police forces will be deployed and steps will be taken to open a sub-police station for the security of the locals.

Government Announces Compensation

Meanwhile, the government has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the family of the deceased Sanket.

Prabhulinga Kavalikatte said that on behalf of the government, Rs 10 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the Education Department. The District Magistrate said that compensation will also be given to the injured Girish.

Legal Action and Public Outcry

A case has been registered under the Atrocities Act in this case, and officials said that awareness programs against drugs will be further strengthened in the area.

Protests erupted as Sanket's body was brought back to the locality after post-mortem, with deployment of additional police force to maintain law and order in the area. Residents demanded swift action, compensation and establishment of a police outpost.

Shivamogga MLA SN Channabasappa and former minister KS Eshwarappa visited the site, raising concerns over alleged police inaction and possible drug involvement in the crime. (ANI)