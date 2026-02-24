The Delhi High Court has ordered online platforms and AI tools to cease the unauthorized use of singer Jubin Nautiyal's personality, voice, and image, prohibiting deepfakes and AI-cloned voices and ordering the removal of infringing content.

Court Issues Injunction to Protect Singer's Rights

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed several online platforms, artificial intelligence tools, and e-commerce websites to immediately stop using or exploiting the personality and voice of singer Jubin Nautiyal without authorisation. The Court ordered the removal of infringing content and directed intermediaries to disclose details of persons responsible for uploading such material.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed an ex parte interim injunction restraining the defendants from using the singer's name, voice, singing style, image, likeness, signature, or any identifiable personality traits for commercial or personal gain. The order specifically prohibits the creation of AI-generated voices, deepfakes, digital avatars, face-morphed videos, and similar synthetic content that imitates or represents the singer. The defendants have also been restrained from manufacturing, advertising, selling, or offering merchandise that falsely suggests association with him.

The Court further directed online intermediaries and platforms to take down or block access to the infringing links listed in the order and any fresh links provided by the plaintiff. They have also been asked to provide available details of the individuals or entities responsible for operating such content and links.

Lawsuit Cites Irreparable Harm and Reputation

The suit was filed to protect the singer's personality and publicity rights, including his voice, vocal style, image, and likeness. The Court noted allegations that certain AI platforms and digital tools were cloning his voice and generating audio content imitating his singing style, while online sellers were marketing posters, stickers, and other merchandise bearing his name and likeness without permission.

While granting relief, the Court observed that the singer has established significant goodwill and reputation through his musical career, public performances, awards, and strong social media presence. It noted that unauthorised use of his identity could cause irreparable harm to his reputation and commercial value, which cannot be adequately compensated by monetary damages.

Future Proceedings Scheduled

The Court issued a summons to the defendants and directed them to file written statements within 30 days of receiving notice. The matter has been listed before the Joint Registrar on 28 April 2026 for completion of pleadings and before the Court on 25 August 2026 for further proceedings. (ANI)