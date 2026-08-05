The HP government is pursuing long-pending legal and administrative disputes to secure its financial and power entitlements, including dues from BBMB, ownership of the Shanan Project, and a share in Chandigarh, with CM Sukhu actively raising the issues.

The Himachal Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to secure the State's financial, power and resource-related entitlements by pursuing several long-pending legal and administrative disputes. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government has made significant progress in multiple cases involving the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the Shanan Hydroelectric Project, Wild Flower Hall, and key hydroelectric royalty disputes.

Push for BBMB Dues and Chandigarh Share

The CMO said the State Government has been actively pursuing Himachal Pradesh's legitimate claims relating to financial dues and power share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), as well as ownership of the Shanan Hydroelectric Project. Chief Minister Sukhu has consistently raised the issue of Himachal Pradesh's pending dues of nearly Rs. 4,200 crore from the BBMB, along with the State's claim to 13,066 million units of electricity, at various forums. According to the CMO, despite a Supreme Court judgment in favour of Himachal Pradesh nearly 15 years ago, the State is yet to receive its full entitlement.

The State Government is also pursuing its claim to a 7.19 per cent share in the land and assets of Chandigarh under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of Himachal Pradesh's claim in the matter, the CMO said.

Dispute Over Shanan Hydroelectric Project

The Shanan Hydroelectric Project remains another key issue before the State Government. The CMO said that despite the expiry of the lease period, the Punjab Government has not transferred the project back to Himachal Pradesh. The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Legal Win in Wild Flower Hall Case

According to the CMO, the State Government also secured a legal victory in the long-pending Wild Flower Hall case, which had been under litigation since 2002. Following a Supreme Court judgment in favour of Himachal Pradesh, the property has reverted to the State Government's control. In compliance with the court's order, the State Government paid Rs. 25 crore, following which the property is now generating annual revenue of over Rs. 20 crore, the CMO said.

Royalty Boost from Karcham-Wangtoo Project

The government has also recorded progress in the royalty dispute concerning the 1,045 MW Karcham-Wangtoo hydroelectric project. As per the CMO, the Supreme Court's decision increased Himachal Pradesh's share of free power from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in an estimated additional annual revenue of around Rs. 150 crore.

Protecting State's Share in Kishau Project

The Chief Minister's Office further said the government has protected the State's interests in the proposed Kishau multipurpose project, estimated to cost nearly Rs. 15,000 crore. It claimed that while the previous BJP government had agreed to accept Rs. 800 crore as Himachal Pradesh's share, the present government rejected the proposal. Subsequently, the Government of India has, in principle, agreed that the beneficiary States of Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana will bear the estimated cost of nearly Rs. 2,000 crore towards Himachal Pradesh's share of the water component, according to the CMO.

The 422 MW Kishau project, proposed on the Tons river along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, is expected to provide the State with nearly 100 crore units of electricity as its share of the power component, valued at approximately Rs. 600 crore annually upon completion.

Chief Minister Sukhu said the State Government would continue to safeguard Himachal Pradesh's rights and would not compromise on its interests. He added that the welfare of the State and its people would remain the government's highest priority. (ANI)