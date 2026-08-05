In a move to bolster India's aviation sector, LoIs for 11 new Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) were awarded across 7 AAI airports. This will add 750 pilot cadets annually, supporting the vision of 'Train in India, Fly in India'.

In a significant step towards strengthening India's pilot training ecosystem and supporting the country's rapidly expanding civil aviation sector, Letters of Intent (LoIs) were awarded today for the establishment of 11 new Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) across seven Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Forty-one Flying Training Organisations are currently operating from 63 flying bases across the country. With the addition of these 11 new FTOs across seven AAI airports, India's annual pilot training capacity is expected to increase by 750 cadets per year, providing a substantial boost to the domestic training ecosystem.

Expanding India's Aviation Sector

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. Guided by the vision of Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are simultaneously expanding aviation infrastructure and building a future-ready workforce to support the sector's long-term growth."

Significant Growth in Training Ecosystem

Highlighting the growth of the FTO ecosystem over the last two years, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "India has already witnessed the establishment of six new FTOs over the last two years. During this period, the number of training aircraft available with Indian FTOs has increased from 324 to 385, resulting in a 25% rise in annual flying hours across the pilot training ecosystem. This is not just expansion in numbers; it is a clear improvement in training capacity and operational utilization."

The expansion has translated into a significant improvement in pilot output. The number of Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) issued increased from 1,347 in 2024 to 1,652 in 2025, the highest number issued in the last decade, with 2026 expected to witness a further increase. He added, "Indian airlines currently have 1,640 aircraft on order, and nearly 500 aircraft are expected to be inducted over the next five years. Meeting this unprecedented growth requires a strong domestic pipeline of trained aviation professionals. Our vision is clear--'Train in India, Fly in India'."

Government Initiatives and Reforms

The Minister also highlighted the Government's policy reforms to encourage pilot training, including liberalisation of the FTO policy, abolition of airport royalties and rationalisation of land rentals. The process of CPL examination has also been digitised, and students applying for their exams now have their applications easily managed with the Pariksha Portal-generated computer number. Also, Indian pilots are currently more competitive, with India being the second country to issue Electronic Licenses.

Enhancing Training Quality and Transparency

A major focus of the Minister's address was the DGCA's FTO Ranking Framework. He stated, "The ranking framework was introduced to make pilot training more transparent, data-driven and attractive for young aspirants and their families. I am pleased to see that the framework is already yielding measurable improvements, with a reduction in Category 'C' FTOs and an increase in Category 'B' FTOs. IGRUA has also achieved an average of 1,765 flying hours per aircraft annually over the last six months, significantly higher than the global benchmark of around 1,500 hours. The Academy has also recorded a 27% increase in revenue during FY 2025-26 and closed the year with a budget surplus after more than two decades of recurring deficits."

He also noted the progress made in indigenous trainer aircraft development through HANSA-3 (NG) and described it as an important step towards strengthening India's self-reliant aviation training ecosystem.

A Culture of Safety

Concluding his address, the Minister said, "One word must remain at the centre of all our efforts--safety. We must strengthen instructor oversight, ensure rigorous adherence to standard operating procedures and build a deep-rooted safety culture across all FTOs."

Digital Tools for Efficient Training

During the program, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also launched the FTO IFR Slot Booking App. To facilitate IFR training and ensure fair and optimum utilization of available airport infrastructure, the FTO IFR Slot Booking Mobile App has been developed. It provides FTOs with visibility of available IFR training slots across AAI airports and enables them to submit slot booking requests digitally.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha; Additional Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Puneet Kansal; Chairman, AAI, Vipin Kumar; and senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, AAI, and representatives of the Flying Training Organisations from across the country. (ANI)