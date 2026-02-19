Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a symbol of courage, justice, and self-respect. Celebrations were held across Maharashtra with top leaders attending.

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid rich tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a symbol of courage, justice and self-respect.

In a post shared on X, the Defence Minister described Shivaji Maharaj as the embodiment of "patience, valor, justice, and self-respect," calling him a ruler who established Hindavi Swarajya and inspired resistance against injustice. "Patience, valor, justice, and self-respect--their unique confluence is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj! The true king of the common people, who established Hindavi Swarajya and inspired the fight against injustice, who protected religion, the honor of women, and public welfare," the post read. "Heartfelt congratulations on the birth anniversary of the noble warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj! Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji!" Singh further wrote. https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2024339026027892979

Celebrations in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. The 'Shiv Jayanti' celebrations were organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also paid floral tributes to the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Dadar West.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, attended the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary programme at Shivneri fort in Pune.

PM Modi's Homage to Shivaji Maharaj

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Prime Minister stated that Shivaji Maharaj's courage continues to inspire, his governance serves as a guiding light, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthens society even today. He emphasised that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection. This commitment is why his life remains a beacon for India across generations.

In separate posts on X, Modi said, "On the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we bow in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker and champion of Swarajya. May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society."

Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary or Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is commemorated every year on February 19. (ANI)