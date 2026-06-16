Shiv Sena's Shaina NC dismissed "Operation Tiger" rumors, saying the party is focused on "Operation Progress." She took a veiled jibe at Uddhav Thackeray, stating CM Eknath Shinde "doesn't work from home" and works at the grassroots level.

'No interest in breaking any party': Shaina NC

Amid "Operation Tiger" speculations, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC dismissed speculation about any alleged move by her party to engineer defections from rival political outfits, saying that there was "no interest in breaking any party". She also took a veiled jibe at former Maharashtra Chief Minister and UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that Eknath Shinde doesn't "work from home". Mahayuti leaders have targeted Thackeray earlier also with the same taunt.

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"We have no interest in breaking any party. Everyone has seen the popularity of our leader, Eknath Shinde, because he is loyal to the common people and works at the grassroots level. He doesn't work from home," Shaina told ANI here. "There is no Operation Tiger, but rather Operation Progress," she added.

"Working from offline mode or online mode is their party's internal problem. We only believe in working with a positive attitude and will continue to do so," the Shiv Sena leader said. Crediting Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde's popularity, she informed that people joining Shiv Sena reflect an atmosphere of progress. "The way people are coming and joining the Shiv Sena every day, one thing is clear -- there is an atmosphere of progress across Maharashtra," Shaina said.

'Operation Tiger' buzz and UBT's 'Operation Wolf' retort

Her remarks come amid ongoing political discussions in Maharashtra over shifting political loyalties and the expansion of party support bases ahead of future electoral contests. This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday strongly refuted speculations around 'Operation Tiger' and affirmed that the party is "intact, united and strong".

Maharashtra witnesses "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT Sena were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join it. As this happened, a meeting of UBT Sena MPs was called by Uddhav Thackeray. After this, while addressing a press conference, Raut said his party will launch "Operation Wolf" in retaliation.

UBT Sena MPs united, says Sanjay Raut

"What Operation Tiger are you asking about? We are all tigers. We are going to launch Operation Wolf. We are not going to be scared. All our MPs and Parliamentary Party are intact, united and strong, and it will continue that way," he said.

Raut earlier informed that all nine UBT Sena MPs had participated in a routine meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday. Addressing reporters here after the meeting, Raut said that four MPs attended the meeting in person, while five others joined through video conferencing. He, however, said that the meeting was part of the UBT Sena's regular organisational exercise and not linked to the ongoing political speculation.

Certain UBT Sena MPs were reportedly absent from the meeting. Reacting to this, Sanjay Dina Patil dismissed speculations of not attending the MPs meeting at Matoshree and said, "Why won't I come? I have come. People can say anything." (ANI)