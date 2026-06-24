Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande flagged alleged conversion pressure and workplace harassment against women in MNCs. She demanded government action and also launched a sharp attack on Sanjay Raut, calling him a 'traitor'.

Kayande alleges harassment, conversion pressure in MNCs

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande on Wednesday raised concerns over alleged cases of conversion pressure, sexual harassment, and workplace action against women employees in multinational companies, claiming that complaints have been received from several sectors, including IT firms and public institutions.

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Addressing a press conference after the Maharashtra Assembly session, Kayande said female legislators had raised the issue through a starred question in the House. "Today, through a starred question, we female members have spoken about the issue of conversion happening in multinational companies. In this, the issue of conversion is going on vigorously in TCS Nashik, Wipro Pune, SBI Mumbai, and Government ITI Solapur. Female students have given a complaint letter that there too, they are being told not to wear bindi, don't do this, don't do that, don't wear these clothes, wear those. Such things are going on," she said.

She further alleged incidents of sexual harassment cases in private companies and metro-related workplaces, stating that affected women were not getting justice from authorities.

Case of harassment at Sikasso India

"And the second issue I raised was about Sikasso India, a multinational company in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune. There, a woman complained about sexual harassment, and she was sent home. She was immediately dismissed, made redundant. Today, she went to the Women's Commission, but got no relief. She went to the Labour Commissioner, but there was no relief. I have demanded that the justice and decision come later, but first, she should be taken back to work. Without any hearing, she was removed from the company. This is what is happening with women in multinational companies today. And we in Shiv Sena will not sit quiet," Kayande added.

Mumbai Metro employee's case

She also referred to another case linked to the Mumbai Metro, alleging similar action against a woman employee. "And secondly, in Mumbai Metro, a 46-year-old female junior engineer also complained about sexual harassment and was removed from the company. All these things are happening," she said.

Kayande added that a delegation of women legislators, including members from the BJP, had raised the issue with the Chief Minister, seeking urgent intervention. In the Assembly, she said, "We demand that the government first freeze the company's license. We will not tolerate the arbitrariness of multinational companies. 15 days have been asked for. The Chief Minister will take action."

Kayande attacks Sanjay Raut

Later, reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's remarks, Kayande launched a sharp attack, calling him a "big traitor" and questioning his political allegiance. "First of all, he is a big traitor because he is asking people to join Congress. He is asking people from the Trinamool Congress and other parties to go to Congress. So, whose spokesperson is he? Is he loyal to Uddhav Thackeray? That is my question for him. Just hurling abuses is not going to work," she told ANI.

This comes after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Monday, leading to the success of "Operation Tiger." (ANI)

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