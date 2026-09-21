Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman has asked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to submit a formal proposal for a 2027 UP election alliance to stop the BJP. While acknowledging Owaisi's intent, Suman said such matters are not discussed in the media.

Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman on Monday asked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to send a formal proposal for an alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections if he is serious about stopping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Responding to Owaisi's outreach to opposition parties, Suman acknowledged the Hyderabad MP's intent to counter communal forces but stressed the need for formal communication. "Such things are not said in the media. I agree that Asaduddin Owaisi wants to stop communal forces, but if he is serious about the alliance, then he should send a proposal," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

SP's Stance on UP Politics

Outlining the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, Suman asserted that the state's politics is divided into two broad streams—one represented by the BJP and the other by the Samajwadi Party. He claimed that "communal forces" are aligned with the BJP, while "secular forces" stand firmly behind the Samajwadi Party.

Suman further predicted significant political realignment and social mobilisation across the state in the run-up to the 2027 assembly elections, expressing confidence that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will return as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi's Outreach and AIMIM's Strategy

The remarks come after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi renewed his call for opposition parties to unite to prevent the BJP from securing a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi has indicated that his party will announce its final decision regarding alliances by October 2.

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said his party was fully prepared for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and expressed hope that its candidates would be elected as MLAs and enter the state Legislative Assembly. Owaisi said he was visiting Uttar Pradesh specifically in connection with the party’s election preparations and that AIMIM was actively gearing up for the polls.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We are visiting specifically in connection with election preparations. Our party is fully prepared and actively gearing up; we are hopeful that this time our candidates will be elected as MLAs and enter the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. “Our aim is to ensure that the Muslim community here—which is substantial in number—develops its own political agency and leadership. While every other community here has its own political leadership, this vast community has been reduced to merely being a vote bank,” Owaisi added.

Electoral Background

Samajwadi Party, which won 111 seats in the 2022 polls and 37 seats in the 2024 General Elections, aims to return back to power. AIMIM, which is eyeing an alliance, would look to open its account after winning zero seats in 2022. (ANI)