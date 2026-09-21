Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Pejawar Mutt's seer, Sri Vishwaprasanna Teerth Swami Ji, in New Delhi. He sought blessings during the seer's 39th holy Chaturmasya Vrat and expressed feeling 'profoundly fortunate' for the spiritual guidance.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday met the revered seer of Pejawar Mutt, Sri Vishwaprasanna Teerth Swami Ji, in the national capital and sought his blessings during his 39th holy Chaturmasya Vrat.

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister expressed that he felt "profoundly fortunate" to meet the spiritual leader and receive his guidance. Profoundly fortunate to have met the revered saint of Pejawar Mutt, Paramapujya Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, and to have sought his blessings during the 39th holy Chaturmasya Vrata in Delhi. The sacred ritual of Chaturmasya Vrata in our culture introduces us to the… pic.twitter.com/tiUyACuZ87 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2026

"Profoundly fortunate to have met the revered saint of Pejawar Mutt, Sri Vishwaprasanna Teerth Swami Ji, and sought his blessings during the 39th holy Chaturmasya Vrat in New Delhi," Shah wrote.

Spiritual Significance of the Observance

Highlighting the deep spiritual significance of the observance, the Home Minister noted that the sacred ritual reflects the ideals of renunciation and inner awakening.

"The sacred ritual of Chaturmasya Vrat in our culture introduces us to the highest virtue of renunciation, practised by our revered ascetics through meditation, restraint and inner awakening. May the inner light of Swami Ji continue to illuminate the path for humanity," he added.

'A Great Fortune': Shah

The Union Home Minister termed the meeting a matter of "great fortune" and underscored the spiritual significance of the Chaturmasya observance.

"It was my great fortune to visit His Holiness Shri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji of Udupi's Pejavara Math, currently observing his 39th sacred Chaturmasya Vow in Delhi, and receive his blessings," Shah said.

Highlighting the cultural and spiritual values associated with the observance, Shah noted that it reflects the highest ideals of self-restraint, penance, and renunciation. "In our culture, the Chaturmasya Vow is a sacred observance, and this practice, followed by our revered ascetics through meditation, self-restraint, and inner awakening, introduces us to the supreme virtue of sacrifice. May Swamiji's inner light illuminate the path toward humanity," he added.

About Chaturmasya Vrat

The Chaturmasya Vrat is a sacred four-month period observed by Hindu ascetics and saints, marked by rigorous penance, spiritual study, restraint, and limited travel. Sri Vishwaprasanna Teerth Swamiji, the pontiff of Udupi's Pejawar Math and a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is currently observing the vow in New Delhi. (ANI)