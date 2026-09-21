Following BJP's decisive victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, CM Bhajanlal Sharma credited the win to public service. He attacked the Congress, urging people not to fall for their 'deceptions', and celebrated the BJP's 197 seats.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma arrived at the BJP Rajasthan headquarters in Jaipur on Monday as party workers celebrated the results of the urban local body chief elections in which BJP delivered a strong performance.

While addressing the gathering, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "We work for the people. Whether it is urban or rural elections, we will move forward by connecting with the public and focusing on the work that matters to them; that is the assurance I want to give you."

CM Sharma Targets Congress

Targeting the Congress, CM Sharma said, "During the Congress era, the resolution rate for public grievances was 40%, but it rose to 83–84% under our governance. When elections approach, the Congress party resorts to lies and attempts to mislead the public.”

“I urge the people of Rajasthan not to fall for the Congress party's deceptions, as their politics have always been defined by plunder, lack of accountability, and appeasement. We must teach such people a lesson," he said.

Appeal for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Rajasthan'

Further, the CM appealed to every citizen to contribute to the vision of Developed India and Developed Rajasthan. "I appeal to every single citizen to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and a 'Viksit Rajasthan' (Developed Rajasthan) under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," Bhajanlal Sharma said.

Urban Local Body Election Results

His remarks came as results for the heads of 301 urban local bodies in Rajasthan were declared, with the BJP emerging as the largest party with 197 declared chairpersons, followed by the Congress with 94.

According to the results declared so far, the tally for 301 of the 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan stands at 197 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 94 for the Congress, seven Independents, and one each for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) has not won any seat.

Uncontested Seats

A total of 301 chairpersons have been declared elected. Out of the 309 urban local bodies in the state, elections in 32 bodies were uncontested. The mayors of the Bharatpur and Bhilwara Municipal Corporations, six Municipal Council chairpersons and 24 Municipal Board chairpersons had already been elected unopposed.

Upcoming Polls

Meanwhile, elections for four bodies, including the Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota Municipal Corporations, are scheduled for September 25.

Rajasthan BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore and other leaders were also present at the gathering. (ANI)