Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad from the Eknath Shinde faction has triggered a row over a hateful comment on south Indians. He claimed that south Indians are ruining Marathi culture and children's behavior by running dance bars, adding that food catering contracts should not be given to them. The controversial remarks come a day Gaikwad assaulted a canteen worker, alleging that he had served spoiled lentils and rice.

Gaikwad questioned why the food catering contract was awarded to an individual named Shetty, implying that Marathi people would have provided better service. Videos of the Buldhana MLA assaulting the canteen worker had gone viral on social media, following which the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cancelled the canteen’s licence after allegedly finding hygiene violations. According to the FDA report, the kitchen was in an extremely unsanitary condition, with food stored near open dustbins, raw materials kept in rusty containers, and workers operating without gloves or uniforms. The catering contractor was Jayaram Balakrishna Shetty, a native of Karnataka. His establishment, Ajanta Caterers, was responsible for providing food at the Akashvani MLA hostel in Mumbai.

MLA defends assault

Speaking to the media, Gaikwad defended his violent behaviour by declaring, “I am an MLA and a warrior too. I used the language Balasaheb Thackeray taught us. I lost it. I am a champion in judo, gymnastics, karate, and wrestling. I am not a Gandhian. I have no regrets.” He added that he would raise the issue of food quality in the Assembly as well. This is Gaikwad's second term as MLA from the Buldhana constituency. He defeated the current Maharashtra Congress President, Harshvardhan Sapkal, in 2019.



In 2024, he defeated Jayshree Shelke, a candidate from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, by 841 votes. This is not the first time Gaikwad has been embroiled in controversy. In September 2024, he announced a reward of 1.1 million rupees for anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue, which sparked a major controversy and led to an FIR being registered against him. His remark about putting the coronavirus in Devendra Fadnavis's mouth also caused controversy.

In August 2024, a video of Gaikwad's SUV being washed by police officers also sparked controversy. In February 2024, he landed in legal trouble after claiming to have hunted a tiger in 1987 and wearing its claw. Gaikwad is known for using abusive language and making communal remarks against other communities during campaign rallies.