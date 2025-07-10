Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted a canteen staffer over allegedly stale dal at the Akashwani MLA Hostel. Following public outrage, the Maharashtra FDA cancelled the canteen's licence after finding multiple hygiene violations.

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad from the Eknath Shinde faction was caught on camera physically assaulting a canteen staffer over the quality of food served to him. The incident, which took place at the Akashwani MLA Hostel Canteen in Mumbai, was recorded on video and went viral on Thursday, prompting severe criticism of the MLA's conduct.

Canteen licence cancelled after FDA finds unhygienic conditions

Following the assault, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched an inspection of the canteen operated by Ajanta Caterers. Hours later, the FDA cancelled the canteen’s licence after finding serious hygiene violations. According to the FDA report, the kitchen was in an extremely unsanitary condition, with food stored near open dustbins, raw materials kept in rusty containers, and workers operating without gloves or uniforms.

Dal was 'rotten', claims MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

The MLA claimed that the food served to him was not just stale but "rotten". He ordered a thali with dal, rice, and chapatis but said he began vomiting after consuming just a few bites. In the video, Gaikwad can be seen slapping and punching the canteen staffer, Yogesh Kutran, who falls to the ground after being hit.

“Who gave this to me? Smell this,” MLA demands in viral video

In the viral footage, Gaikwad angrily confronts Kutran, saying, “Who gave this to me? Smell this. Pack this and call the food department. You’re serving this to an MLA, what are you giving to others?” Another man in the video is heard saying, “A person could die after eating this.”

FDA report lists multiple food safety violations

The FDA's detailed inspection found several alarming violations at the canteen, including:

Waste and eggshells on the kitchen floor

No separation between veg and non-veg food prep

Raw vegetables placed directly on the floor

Reused cooking oil without proper records

No fly or rodent control mechanisms

Workers lacking proper uniforms and hygiene

Dead flies found in a butter pot

Chipped and rusted kitchen equipment

Poor ventilation and broken tiles

MLA says he's a ‘warrior’, not a Gandhian

Speaking to the media, Gaikwad defended his violent behaviour by declaring, “I am an MLA and a warrior too. I used the language Balasaheb Thackeray taught us. I lost it. I am a champion in judo, gymnastics, karate, and wrestling. I am not a Gandhian. I have no regrets.” He added that he would raise the issue of food quality in the Assembly as well.

The video and the MLA’s unapologetic justification have led to a storm of criticism, with citizens and opposition leaders demanding disciplinary action. The incident raises fresh concerns about political conduct, abuse of power, and the treatment of service workers in government institutions.