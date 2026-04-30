Prahar Janshakti Party founder Bacchu Kadu joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He vowed the party will carry forward the ideals of leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and expressed confidence in winning elections.

Kadu Vows to Uphold Ideals of Shivaji, Ambedkar

Prahar Janshakti Party founder Bacchu Kadu on Thursday said that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will carry forward the ideas of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Ahilyabai Holkar. Speaking to ANI, he exuded confidence in the victory of Shiv Sena in the upcoming Legislative Council by-elections in Bihar and Maharashtra, further stressing that the party will strive to reach every corner of Maharashtra with strength drawn from the ideals of the revered leaders.

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"This bow and arrow will be wielded with full force for the sake of the farmers. Lord Ram's bow and arrow must reach every single household. We will carry forward the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Ahilyabai Holkar with even greater vigour. Drawing upon that very strength, the Shiv Sena will strive to reach every corner of Maharashtra," he said.

Kadu Joins Shiv Sena, Nominated for Legislative Council

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has re-nominated Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and Prahar Janshakti Party founder Bachchu Kadu, who switched to the Eknath Shinde-led party today. Bachchu Kadu joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. He had earlier lost the 2024 Assembly elections from the Achalpur constituency to BJP leader Pravin Vasantrao Tayade by a margin of 12,131 (5.7 per cent) votes.

By-election Schedule

April 30 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on May 2, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 4. Polling for the Legislative Council elections is scheduled to be held on May 12, with counting of votes to take place on the same day. (ANI)