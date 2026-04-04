HP minister Vikramaditya Singh announced a tunnel proposal to ease Shimla's traffic, allocating Rs 10 crore for its DPR. He also detailed welfare measures for sanitation workers, including a merger into the SEHB society and other benefits.

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said a proposal has been made for a tunnel to decongest traffic in Shimla and a detailed project report will be prepared.

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He was addressing the media after the Annual General Meeting of the SEHB (Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification Society) held under the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Tunnel Proposed to Decongest Shimla Traffic

"After almost nine years, the Annual General Meeting of the SEHB Society has been organised today, and sanitation workers who play a crucial role in keeping Shimla clean across all wards have had several long-pending demands, which we have heard in detail and addressed in a phased manner, keeping in view the financial position of the state," Singh said.

"Taking a lead from the Hill Queen, we have approved a proposal for a tunnel to decongest traffic in Shimla, for which a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for preparing the detailed project report from Lakkar Bazaar to Indira Gandhi Medical College, and once consultancy is finalised, work will be initiated to ease traffic pressure on the circular road," he said.

Welfare Measures for Sanitation Workers

The Minister said the Society is a registered autonomous body working on a self-sustaining model, but the Municipal Corporation has been supporting it financially due to the essential nature of waste management work carried out by sanitation workers in extreme conditions starting as early as 4 am.

"We have decided to merge around 350 outsourced workers into the SEHB Society and ensure that they receive benefits linked to Dearness Allowance on the same basis as other state employees whenever there is an increase," he said.

Singh said that in case of accidental death of any sanitation worker, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be provided.

"We have also decided to ensure health and life insurance coverage up to Rs 30 lakh so that in case of any medical emergency or death, financial security is guaranteed. Changing rooms will be constructed in every ward, sanitation workers will be exempted from paying garbage charges, and uniforms will be provided twice a year to improve their working conditions," he said.

He said the Diwali bonus has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 annually, and the government has approved seven days of extra paid leave for these frontline workers who continue to serve in extreme weather conditions, including snow and difficult terrain."

Urban Redevelopment and Future Commitments

"Under the Urban Challenge Fund, Rs 150 crore has been sanctioned for Shimla, and redevelopment of the Sabzi Mandi area will be taken up through a public-private partnership model, including municipal office, parking and commercial facilities along with organised vending zones for farmers."

He said the government remains committed to addressing future demands.

"We have kept the option open to consider all upcoming demands of sanitation workers and will continue efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure while ensuring the welfare of those who are at the forefront of maintaining the city," he said. (ANI)