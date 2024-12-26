Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH)

Shimla's snowfall has transformed the city into a winter wonderland, attracting tourists but also causing challenges. A viral video shows a Toyota sedan slipping on icy roads in Lakkar Bazaar, narrowly avoiding pedestrians. The heavy snow has led to road closures, accidents, and disruptions across Himachal Pradesh.

As snowfall grips Shimla, the picturesque valley has been transformed into a winter wonderland, bringing festive cheer to locals and tourists alike. However, the heavy snowfall has also caused its fair share of challenges, particularly with the sudden surge in tourists flocking to the region. Shimla, already a popular destination, has become crowded beyond its capacity, resulting in heavy traffic and an increased risk of accidents on its icy roads.

A local user captured an accident on camera, showing a white Toyota sedan slipping on Shimla's icy streets. The car slid dangerously but stopped just in time, avoiding pedestrians. Thankfully, no one was injured. Shocked onlookers watched as the car skidded before halting.



The incident took place in Shimla’s popular Lakkar Bazaar area, a frequent spot for tourists. After the car got stuck on the slippery road, a group of people quickly came to its aid. They managed to lift the car’s wheel, helping it get unstuck, and the vehicle was able to continue on its way without any further issues. The helpful onlookers were even praised for their swift action.

The snowfall has caused widespread disruptions across Shimla, Manali, and other areas in Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, the adverse weather conditions have led to the closure of at least 223 roads, including three national highways. Around 500 vehicles were stranded near the Atal Tunnel but were rescued by late Monday, bringing some relief to those stuck in the traffic.



Sadly, the heavy snowfall has resulted in fatalities. Onkar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, confirmed that four people died in accidents caused by skidding vehicles, and several others were injured. In Shimla, 145 roads are closed, and some areas are facing power outages.

This is the peak tourist season in Shimla and nearby Manali. With many visitors, hotels are full, markets are crowded, and tourist spots are packed. While tourism helps the local economy, it also brings challenges like traffic jams, long waits, and overcrowding at popular places.

