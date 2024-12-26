Kolkata weather LATEST update: When will winter return to city, how will be weather during New Year? Check

Winter in Bengal this year has been unusually mild, leaving winter enthusiasts disheartened. Despite being well into the Bengali month of Poush, the chill is missing, with temperatures hovering around 17–18°C. While North Bengal faces dense fog alerts, South Bengal witnesses cloudy skies and occasional light rain

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 7:32 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 7:39 AM IST

Even after 10 days into the Bengali month of Poush, winter remains elusive. While Christmas celebrations brought festive warmth across the state, the true essence of winter is missing. In Kolkata, the minimum temperature stays between 17–18°C, failing to provide a wintry feel

article_image2

South Bengal experiences partly to fully cloudy skies, with light rain expected in three coastal districts. Early mornings bring light fog, while the days see a mix of cloudy and clear skies. Moderate fog is likely in districts like East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad

article_image3

Dense fog is predicted for five districts in North Bengal—Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, and Malda. Light fog may cover other districts in the region as well. Humidity levels have risen, with relative humidity ranging between a maximum of 93% and a minimum of 58%

article_image4

Successive western disturbances have interrupted the flow of cold northern winds. With jet stream winds and cyclonic circulation influencing the weather, South Bengal may witness cloudy skies. A new western disturbance is expected to enter on Friday, slightly lowering the temperature to 14–15°C, but no significant drop is likely. The remaining days of this year are unlikely to bring a severe winter chill to Bengal. The subdued cold weather, influenced by changing atmospheric conditions, has been disappointing for winter enthusiasts.

