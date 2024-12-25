Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy snowfall blankets Himachal, tourists face challenges; Read on

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has brought temperatures below freezing. Over 200 roads have been closed as a precaution. Hotel bookings in Shimla have surged, but transportation is disrupted due to the snowfall

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Fresh snowfall has blanketed several areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla and Manali, as well as parts of Jammu and Kashmir, pushing temperatures below freezing. While tourists are enjoying their Christmas holidays, the snowfall has created transportation challenges across the region. Reports indicate four deaths and several injuries due to accidents in the past 24 hours

Snowfall

Heavy snowfall has occurred in higher altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts. Over 223 roads, including three national highways, are closed. Major routes like the Atal Tunnel-Leh highway, Sanj-Aut in Kullu, and Khab Sangam-Gramfu in Lahaul-Spiti are closed for traffic. According to M.K. Seth, President of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, hotel bookings in Shimla have exceeded 70%. Snowfall has led to a 30% increase in room bookings

Snowfall has led to the closure of 145 roads in Shimla alone. Additionally, 25 routes in Kullu district and 20 in Mandi are closed. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 356 transformers have stopped working amidst the heavy snowfall, leading to power outages in some areas. Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster) Onkar Sharma reported that around 500 tourists stranded in vehicles were rescued by late Monday night. He urged tourists to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and police and avoid driving in snowy areas

Khadarala in Himachal recorded the highest snowfall at 24 centimeters, followed by Sangla at 16.5 centimeters. Shilaro received 15.3 centimeters, while Chopal and Jubbal received 15 centimeters each. Kalpa received 14 centimeters, Nichar 10 centimeters, Shimla 7 centimeters, Pooh 6 centimeters, and Jot 5 centimeters of snow. Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed hope that the snowfall would boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh. He stated that they are prepared to handle the increasing number of tourists visiting Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Dalhousie. A total of 268 machines, including two snow blowers, have been deployed to clear the roads.

