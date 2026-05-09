Tourists are flocking to Shimla to escape the heat, leading to a sharp rise in arrivals and 90% weekend hotel occupancy. The local tourism industry, after years of setbacks, is optimistic for a strong summer season ahead.

With pleasant weather, low temperatures and intermittent rain providing relief from the scorching heat in the plains, tourist inflow to the hill stations of Himachal Pradesh, especially Shimla, has started picking up sharply during weekends, bringing cheer to the tourism industry ahead of the summer season.

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Heavy vehicular movement and traffic congestion were witnessed in Shimla over the weekend as tourists continued to arrive in large numbers. Hotel occupancy in the region has reportedly touched 90 per cent during weekends, while several hotels are expecting full occupancy in the coming weeks as summer vacations begin across northern states.

Industry sees revival after setbacks

People associated with the tourism industry said bookings are increasing steadily and the sector is hopeful of a strong summer season after facing setbacks over the past few years due to natural disasters and other disruptions.

Local businesses voice optimism

Speaking to ANI, local travel agent Naren Shahi said tourism business had remained slow in recent months but was now witnessing a steady revival. "There was a slowdown in business over the past few days, but now we are expecting growth, and it is already increasing. During weekends, occupancy is expected to remain between 90 and 100 per cent. In the coming days too, the tourism business will definitely grow further," he said.

He said inquiries from tourists have increased significantly as schools and colleges in the plains begin closing for summer vacations. "People are enjoying the pleasant weather here. Even now, the climate feels almost like winter. A large number of tourists are continuing to visit Shimla to enjoy this weather," Shahi told ANI.

On the importance of tourism to the local economy, he said nearly 75 per cent of people in Shimla are directly or indirectly connected with the tourism sector, including hoteliers, travel agents, restaurant owners, photographers, porters, horse operators and taxi operators.

Shahi said the tourism sector had suffered heavily during the last few years due to natural disasters and other events. "For the past two to three years, our tourism season has suffered due to various reasons. Sometimes, natural disasters affect business, and last summer, the situation after the Pahalgam attack and the temporary India-Pakistan tension also impacted tourism badly. We are now hopeful that this summer season will remain good," he added.

He further said online inquiries and bookings for the coming weeks and months are increasing every day.

Tourists rejoice in pleasant weather

Tourists visiting Shimla said the cool climate and scenic surroundings were drawing visitors from across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Verma from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh said the rush is expected to increase significantly after mid-May once schools and colleges close for vacations. "After May 15, almost all schools and colleges will close, and there will be a huge rush in Shimla, Manali and other hill stations in Himachal and Uttarakhand. Parents will want to take their children to hill stations during the holidays," he said.

Verma said the current tourist rush was still manageable and praised the pleasant weather in Shimla. "The weather here is very pleasant. It can rain anytime, and that is why people love coming here. I have brought my children here, and the atmosphere is excellent," he added.

Tourists from Maharashtra also said Shimla was offering much-needed relief from the intense heat in cities like Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Nancy said, "It is extremely hot in Mumbai, but the weather here is very pleasant and cold. We are enjoying ourselves a lot with our family. Whoever visits at this time, especially from Mumbai, will enjoy the weather here."

She said tourist footfall was gradually increasing as more visitors arrived in the hill station.

Another tourist from Mumbai, Harshit, said visiting Shimla after examinations was a relaxing experience. "The weather is very nice, and there is no feeling of heat here. It is a perfect place to relax after exams and spend time with family," he told ANI.

With rising tourist inquiries, favourable weather conditions and increasing bookings, stakeholders in Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector are optimistic that the ongoing summer season will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy. (ANI)