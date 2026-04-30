A joint protest was held in Shimla against increased patient charges in government hospitals and the shifting of the Gynaecology Department from Kamla Nehru Hospital to IGMC. Protesters warned the state government of intensified agitation.

A joint protest was held on Thursday in Shimla by the All India Democratic Women's Association and the Shimla Nagarik Sabha against the alleged increase in patient charges in government hospitals and the proposed shifting of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department from Kamla Nehru Hospital to Indira Gandhi Medical College. The protest march was taken out outside IGMC, drawing participation from doctors, paramedics, women's groups, political organisations, and residents.

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Protesters Warn of Intensified Agitation

Speaking to ANI, Falma Chauhan, President of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the All India Democratic Women's Association, warned the state government of intensified agitation if the decisions are not rolled back. "We will continue protests across the state until the increased fees are withdrawn and the gynaecology department is retained at Kamla Nehru Hospital. If our demands are not met, we will stage a massive protest and gherao of the Secretariat in the coming days," she said.

Government Criticised for Sidelining Basic Healthcare

Chauhan criticised the government for not taking stakeholders into confidence before implementing such decisions. "On one hand, the government talks about strengthening healthcare and promoting advanced technologies like robotics, but on the other hand, it is ignoring basic healthcare needs. Obstetrics and gynaecology services cannot be bypassed," she added. She further said that earlier women received treatment under one roof, but now they are being forced to move between facilities. She also objected to the imposition of user charges, stating that even registration slips in government hospitals now cost Rs 10, which she termed "unfortunate in a welfare state.

Fears of Healthcare Commercialisation

Sanjay Chauhan, former Mayor of Shimla and CPI(M) state secretary, also extended support to the protest and emphasised the need to preserve the 102-year-old Kamla Nehru Hospital. "It is our duty to protect this historic hospital. Various organisations, including healthcare workers, women's groups, and civil society, have come together in support of this movement," he said.

Chauhan alleged that the move reflects a push towards commercialisation and privatisation of healthcare. "The government is promoting robotic technology, but such facilities benefit only a small percentage of patients and are expensive. Poor patients cannot afford charges as high as Rs 50,000," he said. He further pointed out that shifting the gynaecology ward has increased pressure on IGMC, which is already overburdened. "At present, only limited space is available to accommodate patients from across the state, causing inconvenience to doctors, nurses, and patients alike," he added.

Doctors and Paramedics Join Protest

The protest follows demonstrations held on Wednesday outside Kamla Nehru Hospital, where doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff wore black badges and waved black flags to oppose the decision. Protesters have urged the state government to reconsider its decision, warning that the agitation could intensify if their demands are not addressed. (ANI)