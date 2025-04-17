Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Shimla Police nabbed a woman drug peddler from Uttar Pradesh who was trying to flee to Nepal on Wednesday, as per officials. The Police said that she was involved in drug trafficking, and police have identified and already arrested over 32 people involved with her.



Shimla Police have intensified operations to curb drug peddling at the grassroots level and dismantle cross-border networks.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla district, shared details of the district's war against drugs under the 2025 initiative.



"We have arrested over 250 drug peddlers this year alone, including more than 20 linked to interstate and international networks," SP Gandhi said.



According to Gandhi, over the last two years, the Shimla Police have arrested more than 1800 individuals involved in drug-related activities, registered over 850 cases, and seized over a kilogram of heroin. Crores of rupees in illicit transactions have also been exposed and blocked.



"This year, we have seized around 1 kilogram of heroin and registered over 100 fresh cases," he stated, pointing out the intensifying threat from synthetic drugs.



Noteworthy arrests include drug lord Sandeep Shah, who was running an organised network involving 300-400 people, and Boota Singh, a convicted smuggler from Punjab, who was caught earlier with 6 kg of heroin in Punjab and was imprisoned, but was still involved in drug trafficking again and was caught by Shimla Police. Another key bust was the Sonu gang in Rampur, whose links led police to a couple in Amritsar. Their racket spanned across Kullu, Manali, Mandi, and Karsog, resulting in 32 arrests so far.



The police busted a new mode of operation for Online Networks. They are also tackling evolving strategies by traffickers, including the use of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and online payments.



"We have dismantled these online payment-based networks. Many such models no longer operate in Shimla," SP Gandhi confirmed, adding that surveillance has improved drastically.



Gandhi shared that a Symbiotic Movement, the "Bharosa" Campaign, has shown results to gain public trust.



A hallmark of the Shimla Police strategy is community engagement through the "Bharosa" initiative, a mission tagline launched in 2025.



"This is a symbiotic relationship between police and the public. We're seeing increased trust and cooperation," Gandhi said.



Through "Bharosa", the police aim to raise awareness and encourage community-driven reporting and action. Synthetic drugs in capsule, tablet, syrup, and powder forms are being widely monitored. The campaign has succeeded in mobilising youth, women, and parents.



One of the most powerful shifts has come from parents of addicted youth. "Two years ago, families were hesitant. Now, parents come forward requesting us to arrest their children or send them for rehabilitation," Gandhi revealed.



He shared instances where families brought addicts after multiple failed attempts at rehab, asking police to take corrective action.



In recent developments, the Himachal Pradesh government introduced new legislation during the last budget session to bolster anti-drug efforts. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a meeting with all district SPS, directing them to create a ward and panchayat-level data map to identify affected individuals and locations for better targeting.



"We've started creating a database of addicts and traffickers. This will help us in rapid response and focused rehabilitation," he said.

Efforts are underway to ensure police presence and awareness drives in every village. Women are playing an increasing role, with female officers and Panchayat leaders asked to dedicate time during local meetings to discuss drug issues.



Even at the sub-divisional level, officers are tasked with ensuring mass participation and treatment access, while the psychiatry department is helping increase rehab admissions.



"We're seeing more people willing to quit drugs. That's a strong indicator of success," Gandhi said.



Interestingly, both men and women are involved in trafficking and addiction almost equally. "There's little distinction now. We've arrested several husband-wife duos running drug rackets," he said. One such couple from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, was caught as the woman tried fleeing to Nepal.



The Shimla police is Looking Ahead to ending the Drug Menace at the "Last Mile"



"Getting into drugs is easy. But getting out needs coordinated reform, law enforcement, and social support," SP emphasised.



"Our goal in 2025 is to take this movement to every village and make Shimla and Himachal Pradesh drug-free," he added further.



The combination of strong policing, legislative support, community involvement, and rising awareness has brought hope to the region. But authorities remain vigilant, knowing that the battle against drugs is far from over. (ANI)

