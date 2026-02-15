Shimla Police has implemented a multi-tier security plan for the HP Assembly's Budget Session. Over 872 personnel, including specialized squads and Home Guards, have been deployed under DIG Anjum Ara's supervision to ensure a peaceful session.

Elaborate and multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place for the 11th Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly commencing tomorrow, Shimla Police said on Sunday.

Comprehensive Security Strategy

The district police, in coordination with the district administration, intelligence agencies and Assembly authorities, has drawn up a comprehensive security and law-and-order plan to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the session. However, overall supervision and coordination of the security arrangements will be carried out under the leadership of DIG (South Range), Shimla, Anjum Ara.

Sector-wise Division to Counter Protests

In view of the possibility of protests, demonstrations and rallies during the session, the Assembly complex and adjoining areas have been divided into four police sectors. Each sector will be headed by a gazetted police officer to ensure effective supervision and response.

Senior officers, including the DIG South Range and the Superintendent of Police, Shimla, have conducted detailed briefings for all deployed officers and personnel on duty protocols, vigilance, and emergency response preparedness.

Extensive Personnel Mobilisation

Police have been maintaining round-the-clock vigil at sensitive locations and naka points across the city since February 14 to monitor suspicious movements and activities. During the Budget Session, a total of 15 gazetted officers, 30 non-gazetted officers, 66 head constables, 375 constables, 47 women constables and 16 communication staff have been deployed to maintain security and law and order.

In addition, 200 Home Guard personnel have been stationed at various locations to assist the regular police force.

Specialised Units on Standby

Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), the Special Security Unit (SSU) and other specialised squads comprising 75 trained commandos have also been positioned at strategic points and will remain on high alert throughout the session.

Overall, 872 police personnel and Home Guard members have been mobilised for the security arrangements.

Personnel of the State Investigation Department (Special Branch) have also been deployed in plainclothes to gather intelligence and further strengthen the security grid.

Traffic and Surveillance Measures

To ensure smooth traffic flow in Shimla, additional traffic arrangements have been implemented under the supervision of a gazetted officer. As part of these arrangements, 50 police personnel and 30 Home Guards have been deployed exclusively for traffic regulation.

Enhanced Surveillance Monitoring

The public has been urged to comply with traffic rules and cooperate with authorities. CCTV cameras across the Assembly premises and surrounding areas have been fully activated. Authorities may also use digital videography, photography and drone surveillance as required.

Coordination with District Administration

The district administration has divided the city into five administrative sectors. In a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, all departments were directed to coordinate closely to ensure the Assembly session concludes peacefully and orderly.

"Shimla Police is fully committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure Budget Session. We appeal to citizens, public representatives and visitors to cooperate during security checks, refrain from spreading rumours and promptly report any suspicious activity," Shimla Police said. (ANI)